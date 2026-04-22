Warning: This article contains discussion of suicide which some readers may find distressing.

We've all done crazy things while under the influence. But get married? To Michael Cera? The star of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Superbad? While out of your mind on drugs?

Maybe nothing that crazy.

For Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza, this nearly was a reality back in 2009 when the two started dating while filming Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

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While Cera was riding high on a wave of popularity at the time in no parts thanks to Superbad and Juno, Plaza was just starting out in her breakout role in Parks and Recreation.

Plaza was the guest on the latest episode of SmartLess, the podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, who played Cera's dad in Arrested Development.

Speaking on the podcast, Bateman brought up the time she dated Cera, who Plaza confirmed that she'd 'booked and bagged' him.

Aubrey Plaza and Michael Cera could have been Hollywood's most popular married couple... (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

She then revealed a wild trip they took to Vegas that was close to ending in wedding bells.

How Aubrey Plaza very nearly married Michael Cera

Plaza said: "We almost got married. We drove across the country together, eating a bag of edibles, and we drove to Vegas with a plan to get married and then get divorced right away so we could call each other our ex-wife and ex-husband forever.

"We thought that would be a really good bit."

Being 'too high and paranoid'

When pressed on why they didn't follow through with their plans for matrimony, Plaza said it was down to 'part drugs and part fame'.

She said: "I think it was a combination of being too high and paranoid.

"We got in line at the county office or something, and then everyone started running, and we ran. We bailed."

The pair's relationship would eventually hit the skids after just 18 months, but both parties have gone on to marry other people.

Plaza says she and Cera were 'too high and paranoid' to go through with it (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Plaza married her Little Hours director, Jeff Baena, who tragically died by suicide in January 2025 after he and Plaza had separated.

Meanwhile, Cera has been married to his German wife Nadine for over ten years, and they now have two children.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.