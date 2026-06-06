Lena The Plug has opened up about why she thinks a mystery individual keeps attempting to file fraudulent divorce papers in her name.

The OnlyFans star, whose real name is Lena Nersesian, has been married to YouTuber Adam22 for three years.

The couple share a five-year-old daughter together.

But after reports emerged on June 1, her 35th birthday, that she had filed for divorce, Lena was quick to shut them down, insisting the paperwork was fraudulent and filed without her knowledge.

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Speaking to TMZ, she revealed it wasn't the first attempt either. The culprit had tried to file the papers multiple times, but kept filling them in incorrectly.

This time, they managed to get it through, leaving even the courthouse unsure how to proceed.

The adult star has set the record straight. (@lenatheplug/Instagram)

What did Lena The Plug say about the fake divorce filing?

Lena told TMZ she found a stack of rejected prior filings in her mailbox, each accompanied by a separate check, suggesting multiple attempts had been made over time. She said she has identified the individual responsible through her own investigation and has since handed their details to police.

Her main theory is that the person behind the filings is themselves a victim, someone being catfished by an account using Lena's image and falsely claiming she is trapped in an abusive relationship and needs financial help to escape.

"I believe they're being spoken to on an account that is using my imagery," she said. "That person is getting money out of them by saying things like Adam holds all the finances, so I don't actually have access to any of them, and I really need out of this relationship."

She added that the same individual had also called multiple welfare checks to her home, apparently believing she was being abused by Adam, whose real name is Adam Grandmaison.

The couple have been married for three years and share a five-year-old daughter. (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Has Lena The Plug gone to the police?

Lena confirmed she reported the matter to police, who attended her home, photographed the forged documents, and filed the case under identity theft. However, she said the responding officer didn't appear to take it seriously, and suggested the perpetrator's identity may itself have been stolen, a theory Lena dismissed.

Because the individual is believed to be based out of state, she said she will need to pursue the matter across multiple jurisdictions.

As for Adam's now-infamous "freedom" post that went viral amid the initial divorce reports - Lena explained that he had only just clocked the TMZ story mid-podcast and decided to lean into the joke, knowing full well it wasn't true.

UNILAD has approached representatives for Lena The Plug and Adam22 for comment.



