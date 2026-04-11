Lena Dunham has spoken out about the advice she was given from a plastic surgeon ahead of her 40th birthday.

Dunham, who is known for HBO series Girls as well as Too Much, recently explained she went to see the doctor before the big birthday on May 13.

In a TikTok posted earlier this week, she said: “So I am going to be 40 in about a month.

“I know it shocks you, blows your mind, and I went to go see a doctor, a dermatologist. She also is a plastic surgeon. Let’s call it what it is. She’s a plastic surgeon.

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“I said to her, ‘If I were to fully let you loose on my face, money were no object, healing were no object, just tell me what would you do?’"

Dunham revealed the advice she was given (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Dunham explained that she thought her doctor might say she was 'out of her mind' but she actually responded quite differently.

“She looked at me and she said, ‘I wouldn’t go crazy. I like to really highlight my client’s natural beauty,’” Dunham said.

She went on to claim that the surgeon then indicated that her best features were between her brows, down to just below her nose.

“Okay, so I was like okay, so what you can see through a criminal ski mask? And the rest you would obliterate in a meat grinder basically?” Dunham said.

Dunham's memoir, Famesick, is set for release on Tuesday (April 14) and will delve into her time in the spotlight and how it coincided with the beginnings of social media scrutiny. It also reflects on her health and battle with chronic illness, as well as the complicated relationships she faced and the emotional toll of fame at such a young age.

“If Girls had all appeared when I was a fully formed person, at 33, I would’ve understood how to handle that work, that place, those gifts, those people in a different way. But it was, basically, that I got everything I could’ve dreamed of at a time when I had no ability to handle it. And it required a rebuilding, and I’m very happy with where I landed, and very lucky. That’s just life, I guess," Dunham told the Guardian.

She also opened up about the scrutiny she faced during that time in a social media post last April.

“The feedback that came at me-at least the feedback I could hear-was about all the ways that young body was unacceptable,” Dunham wrote.

“I didn’t know how grateful I would come to be for it all.

“As a result of my years dabbling in the comments section, the shifts in my human form - aging, illness, scrapes and scars - haven’t rattled me like they could have. This body had already been an object of scorn and so the rest of the road smoothed out before me.”