Age is just a number, especially in Hollywood. We’ve got 70-year-old Kris Jenner not looking a day over 40, and Jaclyn Smith, still showcasing her youthful glow at 80.

With the rise of cosmetic procedures such as fillers and botox, it’s easy for anyone to enhance their looks, especially those in the public eye.

However, it’s not always the answer, as Charlie’s Angels star Jaclyn Smith has revealed her secret to looking so young, and it’s nothing to do with beauty products, or the food she consumes.

Last week, Smith made an appearance on the red carpet at the Paley Honors Spring Gala in New York City, to celebrate the 50th birthday of the series. She was also joined by former co-star, Kate Jackson.

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The Charlie's Angels star has revealed how she looks so good at 80 (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Smith starred as Kelly Garrett in the 1976 TV series, until it ended in 1981. Her co-star, Jackson, played the role of Sabrina Duncan.

Looking flawless in her black blazer and patterned trousers, Smith was asked by Fox News Digital on her secrets, to which she responded: “Clean living, being loved.”

She then continued to gush about her loving family: “I have the best family in the whole wide world to grow up with. Great husband, two beautiful children, three granddaughters. So, it doesn’t get better than that. It’s all about love, all about family with me.”

Smith has been married to Dr. Brad Allen since 1997. She has two children, Gaston and Spencer, who she shares with ex-husband Anthony B. Richmond.

Of course, Smith had to post her iconic look and reunion with Jackson on Instagram, as she wrote in the caption: “Hello from The Paley Honors gala in New York! What a treat to celebrate again with my friends from the Paley Center.

“Kate and I were so lucky to attend and accept this on behalf of our Charlie’s Angels family, continuing in our celebration of 50 years since the launch of the series. Grateful doesn’t begin to encompass how I feel to have been and continue to be a part of that legacy.

Thank you to everyone!”

Fans were gushing over the reunion in the comments, with many expressing their sadness that Farrah couldn’t be with the pair.

Farrah Fawcett, who played Jill Munroe in the original series, sadly passed away in June 2009, at the age of 62 from anal cancer.

Speaking to PEOPLE 15 years after Fawcett’s death, Smith said: “"Even when her legs were five times their size [from the cancer treatments], she was still the ultimate girlfriend.”