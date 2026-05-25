Kyle Busch’s family joined NASCAR tribute in emotional first public appearance since his death

People were able to pay their respects to Kyle Busch at the Coca-Cola 600 pre-ceremony following his sudden passing last week.

Busch's family announced on May 21 that the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion had died after a 'severe illness'.

Busch was in his 22nd full-time season in NASCAR’s top division, where he won two Cup Series titles in 2015 and 2019 as well as 63 races, which put him ninth on the circuit’s all-time win list.

"On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch," a joint statement from the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing, and NASCAR read.

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"Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans… NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon."

Kyle Busch passed away suddenly last week (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

It's seen been revealed that Busch died from severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis.

The NASCAR legend is survived by his wife Samantha Busch, and their two young children, Brexton and Lennix, all three of whom were at the Coca-Cola 600 ceremony yesterday where fans and his fellow drivers were able to pay tribute to Busch. It marked the family's first public appearance since Busch's death.

The 41-year-old had been due to compete in NASCAR Cup Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

CEO Steve O'Donnell shard some moving sentiments about Busch at the pre-ceremony.

Samantha, Lennix, and Brexton Busch attended the Coca-Cola 600 pre-ceremony (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

"Every racetrack was Kyle Busch’s home. He competed like he had something to prove every single race, when in reality he had already proven everything," he said, per Fox News.

"What I think we’ll miss the most isn’t the wins. It’s the guy who quietly wanted to help a teammate, give some advice, the husband, the father, the guy who quietly did thing for others when no one was watching."

He went on to say to Busch's wife and kids: "Samantha, I want you to know that this sport stands with you, and you and your children are NASCAR family forever. Brexton and Lennix, your dad loves you with all his heart. Everyone gathered here, everyone behind you, everyone watching on TV and all those people up in that grandstand, they are your family and we’ve got you."

A moment of silence for Kyle Busch before the start of the Coca-Cola 600. pic.twitter.com/9pQjzZiD0A — Sports on Prime (@SportsonPrime) May 24, 2026

The Charlotte Motor Speedway, which has a maximum capacity of 95,000, then fell quiet after O'Donnell asked everyone to have a moment of silence for Busch.

'Amazing Grace' was played by a trio of bagpipers as Busch's wife Samantha and hundreds of others shed tears for the late NASCAR driver.

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