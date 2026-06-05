Lena the Plug has claimed a fraudster impersonating her filed divorce papers from Adam22 without her knowledge, as the YouTuber has now addressed the situation.

The adult content creator has been married to Adam22, a YouTuber with over a million subscribers, for three years, and the couple share a five-year-old daughter together.

But after reports emerged on June 1, her 35th birthday, alleging that she had filed for divorce from the star, Lena was quick to set the record straight, claiming the filing was fraudulent and that the reports were entirely untrue.

Court documents obtained by TMZ earlier this week suggested that Lena was demanding full custody of their little girl, and reported to the court that she had no job, and was dependent on $3,000 in monthly spousal support from Adam.

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But Lena immediately shut down the reports via a lengthy video on her Instagram, admitting this isn't the first time the fraudster had attempted to do this, and her husband Adam also addressed the bizarre situation.

The adult star has set the record straight. (@lenatheplug/Instagram)

Writing on his Instagram story, the YouTuber said: "I love my c****, I could never turn my back on her."

Lena, whose full name is Lena Nersesian, explained that the fraudster in question had tried to file the papers numerous times, but kept filling them in incorrectly.

But in a horrifying twist, it seems this time they were able to successfully file for divorce in her name.

Speaking to fans, she asked: "How am I going to undo this? When I called the courthouse, I was like is there actually a case number under my name?

"And they’re like yeah, so what do I do? 'We don’t know, since you filed this,' they responded.

She added: "Yeah, but not me, this other person who I guess we can call a crazy psycho stalker fan maybe."

The couple have been married for three years and share a five-year-old daughter. (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

But the bizarre behaviour of the individual doesn't stop there.

Lena further claimed that the same person even had the police come to perform a welfare check on her on two different occasions, after they stated she was being abused by her partner Adam, whose real name is Adam Grandmaison.

The OnlyFans star said the drama started when she checked her mailbox, and found rejected divorce paperwork that had allegedly been submitted using her name, address, and a forged signature.

She noted that the documents included a $435 check from a man whose name immediately rang alarm bells to her.