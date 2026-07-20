Khloé Kardashian has spoken about how her grandmother gifted her something which was among the 'greatest blessings' in her life.

Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon died on July 16 at the age of 91, with Kris Jenner posting a tribute online to her.

Khloé took to her own social media page on July 19, sharing a post in which she paid tribute to her grandmother.

This including a heartbreaking admission about how she had one of her 'greatest blessings' with Mary Jo.

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“Thank you for showing us that life is meant to be celebrated, that laughter is healing, and that love is the greatest legacy we can leave behind," she wrote. "You lived so fully, so gracefully, and so beautifully.”

She added: “One of my greatest blessings will always be that my children knew their great-grandmother. That they experienced your hugs, your stories, your joy, and the incredible light you carried so effortlessly."

Mary Jo Shannon passed away (Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

Kris Jenner had previously called Mary Jo the 'roc' of her family, and Khloé reflected this as she continued her tribute, which also included pictures of her and her grandmother throughout the years.

“You taught us that love never leaves," she wrote.“It lives on in the family you built, the traditions we’ll continue, the stories we’ll tell, and every time we choose joy. Your love will forever be woven into who we are.

“Thank you for every lesson, every laugh, every embrace, and every piece of your heart you gave so freely. You were truly one of one.”

Khloé went on to talk about how she hoped that her grandmother would be in heaven, which 'welcomed you with open arms, surrounded by everyone who has been waiting to see you again'.

She added: "And I know you kept your promise telling my daddy just how deeply we love him and how much we miss him.”

Khloé concluded: “I know you’re happy having your Coke, tuna sandwich and graham crackers with papa Harry while Karen dances around you. Until we meet again, my sweet MJ! I love you."

Khloé Kardashian shared a tribute to her grandmother (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian also took to her own Instagram page to share a tribute to Mary Jo, writing: “You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we’ll carry with us forever!!!!!!”

Kim went on to call her gran her 'best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin'.

She added: “You were the woman who showed me what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman.”

Kris Jenner had announced Mary Jo's death back on July 16, writing: “There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye.

“My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters … to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted.”

Other celebrities have also taken to social media to share their condolences, including Ellen DeGeneres and Selma Blair.