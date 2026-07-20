Sandra Bullock's sister quit Hollywood for a new career that couldn't be more different

Sandra Bullock's younger sister Gesine Bullock-Prado spent years working behind the scenes in Hollywood before walking away entirely to become a professional pastry chef.

Gesine, who is six years younger than the Oscar winner, once served as a producer and attorney for Sandra's production company, Fortis Films, developing projects including Miss Congeniality and Practical Magic.

Everything changed after the death of the sisters' mother, Helga, in 2000.

According to an interview Gesine gave to The Guardian, she found the entertainment industry 'relentless, exhausting and disillusioning,' and began baking more frequently as a way to process her grief.

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Within five years, she had left Hollywood behind for Montpelier, Vermont, to bake professionally full-time.

What does Sandra Bullock's sister do now? After becoming a self-taught pastry chef, Gesine opened her own shop, Gesine Gourmet and Confectionary, in Montpelier between 2005 and 2008, before launching a baking school called Sugar Glider Kitchen in Hartford, Vermont. (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Why did Sandra Bullock's sister leave Hollywood?

Gesine said that despite the drastic career shift, her relationship with Sandra remained unaffected by the change.

"We have a healthy relationship, and we're grown women who understand the nature of business," she said. "Sometimes a particular profession simply doesn't suit. A sister can tell when a decision is right and healthy. That certainly was the case with us."

The pair's shared love of food traces back to their childhood, according to comments Gesine made to Texas Monthly.

Their mother raised them on a vegetarian, macrobiotic diet, though visits to extended family offered a very different culinary experience.

"We would have these times when we would go to Germany where it was all-out craziness with pastries and foods," Gesine said, adding that trips to see Southern relatives meant indulging in fried chicken, Oreos, and soda instead.

Sandra Bullock's younger sister Gesine Bullock-Prado spent years working behind the scenes in Hollywood before walking away entirely to become a professional pastry chef. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

What does Sandra Bullock's sister do now?

After becoming a self-taught pastry chef, Gesine opened her own shop, Gesine Gourmet and Confectionary, in Montpelier between 2005 and 2008, before launching a baking school called Sugar Glider Kitchen in Hartford, Vermont.

She has since authored six cookbooks, starting with her 2009 memoir Confections of a Closet Master Baker, and became a television personality with her Food Network show Baked In Vermont in 2017.

She has also appeared as a judge on shows including Beat Bobby Flay, Buddy vs. Duff, and Worst Cooks.

The sisters remain close despite their diverging careers, regularly spending holidays together and occasionally reuniting professionally, including a joint recipe segment on the Today Show in 2018.

Gesine also offered public support to her sister following the death of Sandra's longtime partner, Bryan Randall, from ALS in August 2023. (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images)

Gesine also helped Sandra develop recipes for her Austin bakery, Walton's Fancy & Staple, in 2009.

Gesine also offered public support to her sister following the death of Sandra's longtime partner, Bryan Randall, from ALS in August 2023.

In a tribute shared on Instagram, Gesine wrote that Randall had "the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home."