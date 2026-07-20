Sandra Bullock's sister quit Hollywood for a new career that couldn't be more different
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Sandra Bullock's sister quit Hollywood for a new career that couldn't be more different

Gesine Bullock-Prado once worked as her sister's producer before an unexpected career change

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Topics: Celebrity, Hollywood, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford