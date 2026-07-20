Mara Wilson has finally addressed a long-running rumour about her relationship with former co-star Danny DeVito, confirming that the actor never actually adopted her despite years of speculation.

The 38-year-old, best known for playing the title role in 1996's Matilda, opened up about her bond with DeVito during a panel at Fanboy Expo Knoxville on July 12, according to People.

Wilson described DeVito, who played her on-screen father Harry Wormwood and also directed the film, as someone she considers 'my favorite uncle'.

"Matilda means the most to me because I had a lot to do. It was a big responsibility. I was the title character," Wilson told the panel. "It was difficult at times, I was also going through a hard time, but as I told you, Danny DeVito did not literally adopt me, that's a myth, but he did take very good care of my family."

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Based on Roald Dahl's classic children's book, 'Matilda' followed a gifted young girl who finds strength and confidence despite a difficult home life, and has remained a beloved family film since its release in July 1996. (Getty images)

Why did Danny DeVito take care of Mara Wilson's family?

The reason behind the closeness between Wilson and DeVito stems from a tragedy that unfolded during filming.

Wilson's mother, Suzie Wilson, was diagnosed with and treated for breast cancer while production on the film was underway, adding an emotional weight to an already demanding shoot for the then-seven-year-old actress. Suzie died in April 1996, just three months before Matilda hit theatres, and DeVito went on to dedicate the film to her memory.

Throughout that period, DeVito and his wife and co-star Rhea Perlman stepped in to support the Wilson family.

"[DeVito] really helped me and my family when we were going through something terrible," Wilson said. "And they were very loving and kind, and I made so many lifelong friends on that."

Suzie died in April 1996, just three months before "Matilda" hit theatres, and DeVito went on to dedicate the film to her memory. Throughout that period, DeVito and his wife and co-star Rhea Perlman stepped in to support the Wilson family.(Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

What was it like on set of Matilda?

Despite the difficult circumstances, Wilson said her time filming Matilda also carried a lighter side.

"There were also days where it felt like summer camp, and I am still friends with the people that I worked on it with today," she told the panel, adding that she considers herself 'lucky' to have worked alongside 'a lot of really great people in Hollywood.'

Wilson also recalled celebrating a birthday on set, saying the crew surprised her with a cake shaped like Matilda's iconic red hair ribbon.

Based on Roald Dahl's classic children's book, Matilda followed a gifted young girl who finds strength and confidence despite a difficult home life, and has remained a beloved family film since its release in July 1996.

Wilson largely stepped away from acting following her child star years before returning to the public eye in 2012, since focusing primarily on voiceover work, web series, and podcasts rather than traditional on-camera roles.