A guest at Travis and Taylor's wedding has revealed the iconic moment everyone thought was a joke, as new details from the 'wedding of the year' continue to emerge.

Despite guests being required to sign strict NDAs before attending the nuptials at Madison Square Garden, several stars have since begun lifting the lid on what really happened during the lavish celebrations.

Jonathan Thomas, CEO of American Century Investments, opened up about the ceremony during an episode of The Compound and Friends podcast, revealing there was one unforgettable moment when guests genuinely believed the couple were joking - which obviously involved none other than Adam Sandler.

The iconic comedy actor officiated Taylor and Travis' special day, but no one could really believe the moment was actually unfolding in the way it did.

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The businessman recalled: "He came down, everybody laughed and thought it was a joke at first.

"He probably spoke for 20 or 30 minutes, vacillated between funny, very sincere, sang a few things."

The couple are yet to speak out about their lavish wedding. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

While the two exchanged vows, including 'for richer and for poorer', Sandler reportedly joked: "You’re not going to have to worry about that."

But according to the CEO, the actor gave the couple some genuine marriage advice, including: "Kiss each other every day, in the morning, at night after dinner, just kiss often."

The actor and his daughters - Sadie, 20, and Sunny, 17 - attended several shows around the world during the Eras Tour, and were frequently spotted trading friendship bracelets with fans and singing along to every lyric.

Adam Sandler was invited to officiate the celebrity wedding. (JC Olivera/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Sources close to the couple reveal that when Taylor and Travis first went public with their relationship, Sandler was one of the loudest and most vocal supporters of their romance in Hollywood, famously praising the pairing during a viral appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

"She means an awful lot to our house," he said in a sweet moment on the show.

Kansas City Chiefs coach, Andy Reid, also shed light on the moment he officiated the ceremony, in an interview with CNN.

"Adam Sandler did a phenomenal job with the vows, just how he went about bringing a little bit of humor, but also some sensitivity," the 68-year-old noted.

He added that his speech 'was touching' and did a 'great job' marrying the happy couple.