Lena Dunham has finally addressed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding after her speech at the couple's rehearsal dinner left guests reeling, and it sounds like she's not ruling out doing it again for someone else's big day.

The Girls creator, 40, took to Instagram on Sunday with a cheeky offer for anyone planning a future celebration.

"Available going forward for weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs, and sweet sixteens (gay ones). I love both my husbands and I love love," she wrote, alongside a slideshow of photos from the wedding weekend.

The post followed reports that Dunham had delivered a memorable speech at Swift and Kelce's nuptials, in which she compared Kelce's career in the NFL to 'gay porn'.

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Dunham was among 1,000 celebrities to score an invite to the wedding, and used her Instagram upload to give fans an exclusive glimpse behind the scenes of the entire weekend.

Photos showed Dunham getting ready for the intimate rehearsal dinner, which had just 100 guests, alongside snaps from the main event itself.

She attended the rehearsal dinner with her husband of five years, Luis Felber, before heading to the ceremony with her longtime producing partner Michael P. Cohen.





What did Lena Dunham say in her wedding speech?

Guests were reportedly required to sign NDAs in order to attend, and Dunham herself stayed tight-lipped on specifics of what actually happened inside Madison Square Garden. However, one photo she shared did offer a small glimpse into the extravagant setting, with romantic pink drapes visible in a selfie taken with actor Andrew Scott.

Another photo, seemingly taken after the ceremony, showed Dunham catching a ride home with Scott and novelist Zadie Smith.

Despite the insight, fans were left wanting more, flooding the comments section with requests for details on the speech itself.

"Drop the speech on substack plz," one follower wrote, while another added, "Word on the streets…your speech ate. Not surprised." One person even took Dunham up on her offer directly, commenting, "Please do a speech at my wedding it's next May."

According to earlier reports, Dunham didn't hold back during her rehearsal dinner speech, telling the room that "American football is just straight guys reenacting gay porn."

The joke was reportedly aimed squarely at groom Kelce and split opinion in the room, with a source describing the reaction as a mixture of gasps and laughter. Among those in attendance were several current and former NFL stars, including Jason Kelce, Kareem Hunt, George Kittle, Cooper Kupp and coach Mike Vrabel.

Despite the mixed reaction from the floor, Swift herself was reportedly firmly on side with her longtime friend, with a source claiming the bride called the joke 'genius' once the speech had wrapped up.

Lena Dunham and Taylor Swift have been besties for decades (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Who else attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding?

Dunham is one of Swift's closest friends of over a decade, having previously written warmly about the singer in the acknowledgements of her memoir Famesick, praising her for always being there for friends no matter how packed her schedule gets. It's not the first time the pair have shown up for each other's big days either, as Swift served as a bridesmaid at Dunham's own wedding to musician Luis Felber back in 2021.

Elsewhere on the guest list, it's been claimed that one unnamed 'household-name celebrity' had actually asked for an invite and been turned down.

Notably missing from the day entirely was Swift's former best friend Blake Lively, following their widely reported falling out linked to Lively's legal dispute with her It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni.

Also in attendance for both the rehearsal dinner and the wedding itself was Dunham's ex-boyfriend Jack Antonoff, who dated the Girls star between 2012 and 2017 and remains one of Swift's longtime music collaborators.

Antonoff, now married to actress Margaret Qualley, reportedly brought his sister Rachel as his plus-one to the rehearsal dinner rather than his wife.

Swift and Kelce tied the knot on 3 July at Madison Square Garden, with a statement from Swift's publicist confirming the ceremony was officiated by their friend Adam Sandler.

The couple skipped bridesmaids and groomsmen entirely, with Taylor's brother Austin serving as her 'Man of Honor' and Travis's brother Jason acting as Best Man.

Both the bride and groom wore Christian Dior Haute Couture, with custom Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewellery completing the bride's look.

Kelce's mother Donna has also since spoken about the day, admitting she couldn't reveal much. "I really can't say a heck of a lot except it was magical, man! Magical," she told Macy's during their Fourth of July celebration in New York City.

What Taylor Swift's wedding guests have said so far

Here are some of the celebs on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded guest list who have shared snippets of the big day on social media…

Jessica Alba

(Instagram/@jessicaalba)

“We love love,” Alba wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a selfie of herself in a black Prada dress with Swift’s ‘Love Story’ playing over the top. “Congrats to T&T - such a beautiful night celebrating you.”

Adam Scott

(Instagram/@mradamscott)

The Severance star shared a snap looking very dapper alongside his wife, Naomi, actor Paul Rudd and his wife Julie Yaeger.

“T&T,” Scott captioned the Instagram post, alongside two hearts.

Niecy Nash

The actress posted a video of herself and her wife, Jessica Betts, in a car heading to Madison Square Garden.

She wrote: “The Betts pulled up to the Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift wedding . #swipe A time was had! The love in the room was palpable

“Wowwwwwww is the best way to describe it. From beginning to end no detail was spared! “Congrats! @killatrav @taylorswift

“Welcome to the club!”

Greg James

(Instagram/@greg_james)

The British radio host revealed on his Instagram Story: “I am currently experiencing the world's greatest hangover and am unable to reply to the hilarious number of messages I have received over the last 24 hours.

“But just&t to say: true to her word, of course the invitation arrived and of course I couldn't tell anyone. And oh my god what an unbelievably brilliant night. I'm off for a nap.”

Suki Waterhouse

Waterhouse, who previously confirmed her wedding attendance to Variety, shared a series of images with the caption: “NYC, NYC, land of love.”

On Sunday, she posted a Story with the Francis Bacon quote: “I often work best with a hangover because my mind is crackling with energy and I can think very clearly.”

Kelsea Ballerini

(Instagram/@kelseaballerini)

"Watched my favorite singer fall in love and get married. (cries for several business days)” singer-songwriter Ballerini wrote on her Instagram Story.

In a separate post, she added: “Congrats on the most beautiful wedding @taylorswift @killatrav i’m still crying and dancing.”

Joseph Kahn

(Instagram/@josephkahn)

The Grammy-winning director, who has worked with Swift on several music videos, said: “Had a wonderful time at Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce's wedding last night. I got to meet Steven Spielberg and the lovely Kate Capshaw and talk filmmaking with the GOAT (lifelong dream achieved).

“What I will say about the wedding was it was so much funnier and emotional than expected, and as big as it was, it also felt very intimate. And yes, literally everyone was there. I told Lotte many times it was like living in the internet, and AI would crack if it tried to render it.

“Anyway congratulations Taylor and Travis! Wishing your beautiful family and future family endless happiness!”

Joey King

Sharing several photos, King penned: “JusT&T married,” along with five white heart emojis.

Eric Stonestreet

(Instagram/@ericstonestreet)

The Modern Family star wrote on Instagram: “I guess I can say now. We were at a wedding in New York City last night. Two truly special people found each other and what a joy to be able to celebrate them. And also, [my wife] Lindsay is so hot.”

Gabriella Brooks

(Instagram/@gabriella_brooks)

Uploading several pics, including one with her fiancé Liam Hemsworth, the model wrote: “The night of our lives. Congratulations T🤍T you are a match made in heaven.”