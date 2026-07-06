After weeks of speculation, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have tied the knot and fans are delighted the celebrity power couple are finally married.

All eyes were on Madison Square Garden in recent days after speculation emerged the singer and former NFL player would be tying the knot.

The 1,000 people in attendance are said to have signed strict NDAs, though some details of the big day have been revealed online.

Country music star Maren Morris shared an image of a fancy ivory handkerchief embroidered with the first initials of the bride and groom.

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The wedding date was also on the favor, as well as the quote, 'So it's gonna be forever..', which is from Swift's song, 'Blank Space'.

That should hardly come as a surprise as Kelce has previously said the track is his favourite song from Swift.

"I mean, 'Blank Space' is a song that I’ll always listen to forever," he said on his New Heights podcast in November 2024.

"It's just unbelievable, everything about it."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are now married (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

However, the inclusion of the quote has come as somewhat of a surprise considering the lyrics that come next.

"Or it's gonna go down in flames," follows, which isn't exactly a positive sentiment when it comes to lasting relationships.

Many fans of the celebrity couple have flocked to social media to discuss the not so good omen.

"Blank Space lyric for a wedding? Bold ironic choice," one person penned on X.

A second added: "There's something ironic and tragically funny about that line. Poor lyrical choice in my opinion."

While a third remarked: "Objectively a good bit to leave it open for a messy divorce here too."

And a fourth quipped: "I'm so baffled she use this song to quote at her wedding."

Many are talking about the wedding favor (Instagram/@marenmorris)

In the Instagram post that has garnered so much attention, Morris shared numerous photos seemingly from the day, as she attended the star-studded wedding alongside fellow country singer Kelsea Ballerini.

"Baby just say yes," Morris captioned the social media post.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s A-list guest list

Swift and Kelce invited 1,000 guests to their wedding - and most of them were absurdly famous, uniting the worlds of sport, music, film and TV.

Here are some of the most famous who were spotted at Madison Square Garden:

Gracie Abrams

Jack Antonoff

Sacha Baron Cohen

Simone Biles

Benson Boone

Tom Brady

Millie Bobby Brown

Camila Cabello

Sabrina Carpenter

Jessica Chastain

Stephen Colbert

Bradley Cooper

Laura Dern

Lena Dunham

Phoebe Dynevor

Kaia Gerber

Greta Gerwig

Nikki Glaser

Donald Glover

Selena Gomez

Hugh Grant

Gigi Hadid

Mariska Hargitay

Tom Hanks

Ethan Hawke

Liam Hemsworth

Greg James

Dakota Johnson

Karlie Kloss

Zoë Kravitz

Jennifer Lopez

Patrick Mahomes

Paul McCartney

Seth Myers