If attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding wasn't enough, one lucky guest caught the bouquet from the 'Love Story' singer, as she shared snaps from the 'magical' day on social media.

For those who have been living under a rock for the last few days, Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Kelce tied the knot in New York's Madison Square Garden, in front of 1,000 guests on Friday (July 3).

The guest list consisted of a number of A-Listers, including Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Ed Sheeran, and, of course, Kelce's teammates.

Out of those 1,000, there was only one who could catch the bouquet, and this was Chiefs star Trey Smith's sister, Ashley.

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Sharing the special moment on Instagram, Ashley, who stunned in a floor-length black sparkly dress with a thigh-high split, wrote alongside a picture of herself holding the pink and white bouquet: "Celebrated an Enchanting Love S(T+T)ory [white heart emoji].

"And somehow… I ended up catching Tay Tay’s bouquet. [bouquet emoji]

"So here’s to believing it’s bringing a lifetime of love, luck, and laughter my way."

"Congratulations, Taylor & Travis! Cheers to forever T&T," Ashley concluded, along with a champagne emoji in between two white hearts.

Ashley isn't only linked to the NFL through her brother, though. She also runs the NFL's player engagement program, which 'supports athletes in their personal and professional growth', CBS News reports.

Elsewhere in her post, Ashley gave us another small insight into the wedding.

The last slide of her carousel showed custom-laced napkins from Swift and Kelce's ceremony, with their iconic T&T logo printed on.

Ashley is the sister of Cheifs star, Trey Smith (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Not only that, but there was a sweet nod to Swift's 2014 hit 'Blank Space', with the lyrics: "So it's gonna be forever..." printed on them.

The date, and the venue, Madison Square Garden, was also printed on the napkins.

It marks yet another small snippet of the ceremony we've gotten before the couple speak out themselves.

Despite Kelce and Swift still remaining tight-lipped, the mother of the groom, Donna Kelce, appeared at a Macy's event less than 24 hours after the ceremony, in which she said it was 'magical'.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has also spoken out, revealing that officiant Adam Sandler advised the couple to 'kiss all the time', to keep their marriage alive. Cute!

Here's what other attendees have said about the wedding so far...

What Taylor Swift's wedding guests have said so far

Some of the celebs on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded guest list have already shared snippets of the big day on social media…

Jessica Alba

(Instagram/@jessicaalba)

“We love love,” Alba wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a selfie of herself in a black Prada dress with Swift’s ‘Love Story’ playing over the top. “Congrats to T&T - such a beautiful night celebrating you.”

Adam Scott

(Instagram/@mradamscott)

The Severance star shared a snap looking very dapper alongside his wife, Naomi, actor Paul Rudd and his wife Julie Yaeger.

“T&T,” Scott captioned the Instagram post, alongside two hearts.

Niecy Nash

The actress posted a video of herself and her wife, Jessica Betts, in a car heading to Madison Square Garden.

She wrote: “The Betts pulled up to the Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift wedding . #swipe A time was had! The love in the room was palpable

“Wowwwwwww is the best way to describe it. From beginning to end no detail was spared! “Congrats! @killatrav @taylorswift

“Welcome to the club!”

Greg James

(Instagram/@greg_james)

The British radio host revealed on his Instagram Story: “I am currently experiencing the world's greatest hangover and am unable to reply to the hilarious number of messages I have received over the last 24 hours.

“But just&t to say: true to her word, of course the invitation arrived and of course I couldn't tell anyone. And oh my god what an unbelievably brilliant night. I'm off for a nap.”

Suki Waterhouse

Waterhouse, who previously confirmed her wedding attendance to Variety, shared a series of images with the caption: “NYC, NYC, land of love.”

On Sunday, she posted a Story with the Francis Bacon quote: “I often work best with a hangover because my mind is crackling with energy and I can think very clearly.”

Kelsea Ballerini

(Instagram/@kelseaballerini)

"Watched my favorite singer fall in love and get married. (cries for several business days)” singer-songwriter Ballerini wrote on her Instagram Story.

In a separate post, she added: “Congrats on the most beautiful wedding @taylorswift @killatrav i’m still crying and dancing.”

Joseph Kahn

(Instagram/@josephkahn)

The Grammy-winning director, who has worked with Swift on several music videos, said: “Had a wonderful time at Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce's wedding last night. I got to meet Steven Spielberg and the lovely Kate Capshaw and talk filmmaking with the GOAT (lifelong dream achieved).

“What I will say about the wedding was it was so much funnier and emotional than expected, and as big as it was, it also felt very intimate. And yes, literally everyone was there. I told Lotte many times it was like living in the internet, and AI would crack if it tried to render it.

“Anyway congratulations Taylor and Travis! Wishing your beautiful family and future family endless happiness!”

Joey King

Sharing several photos, King penned: “JusT&T married,” along with five white heart emojis.

Eric Stonestreet

(Instagram/@ericstonestreet)

The Modern Family star wrote on Instagram: “I guess I can say now. We were at a wedding in New York City last night. Two truly special people found each other and what a joy to be able to celebrate them. And also, [my wife] Lindsay is so hot.”

Gabriella Brooks

(Instagram/@gabriella_brooks)

Uploading several pics, including one with her fiancé Liam Hemsworth, the model wrote: “The night of our lives. Congratulations T🤍T you are a match made in heaven.”