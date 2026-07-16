Celebrating over 20 years of marriage, Ice-T knows a thing or two about how to keep a relationship going and the rapper has shared some tips for making it last.

Ice-T - real name Tracy Lauren Marrow - is both a musician and actor, best known for starring in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Alongside his years in both the musician and film and TV industries, Ice-T has also found long-lasting success when it comes to his romantic relationship too.

The 68-year-old has been in a relationship with TV personality, actor, and model Coco Austin for over 20 years, the pair having tied the knot in 2002, and he's since opened up what's helped them remain so strong over the years, breaking it down into four major tips.

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Ice-T has been married for over 20 years (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

The first tip? Well, in an interview with Fox News, Ice-T said: "I think in a relationship, I think you just have to do what got you guys started. You know, when you first started dating, you can't get rid of date night."

And relationships aren't all just happiness and first dates, Ice-T reflecting on if an issue arises because 'life comes in, drama, stress' then you've 'got to return to that moment as much as you can'.

Third? "And then talk a lot. You know? Never let a problem fester. If there's a problem, let's get it out. Let's talk about it quick. Don't let it sit," he add.

And finally?

Ice-T and Coco Austin tied the knot in 2002 (Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images)

"Don't be mad at me for like a month about something I didn't even know got you mad. Yeah, expand. I expand. If I don't expand right, you know, women need expansion," he resolved.

So, there you have it, four tips to help a relationship work for over 20 years.

And his romantic relationship isn't the only thing Ice-T is committed to either, the actor set to return to an expanded role in Season 28 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Ice-T isn't just back for a few episodes either, telling TMZ he's set to feature in every single episode of the upcoming season.

In the meantime, you can catch him on screen in FOX's new celebrity competition series Nation's Dumbest, hosted by Jack Whitehall.

Ice-T's relationship tips certainly work given his long-lasting relationship with Coco Austin (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The series sees 12 celebrities compete in a series of mental and physical challenges.

The line-up includes Hilaria Haldwin, Carmen Electra, Anthony Michael Hall, Jon Heder, Chase Hudson, Ice-T, Ellie King, Matthew Leinart, Dr Drew Pinsky, Steve-O, JoJo Siwa and Andrew Yang.

Should they win the challenge? They get eliminated from risking ending up being titled the 'Nation's Dumbest'.

The series premiered last night (July 15) and streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Sling.