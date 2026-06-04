Adult star Lena the Plug has filed for divorce from her husband of three years, YouTuber Adam22, after tying the knot in 2023.

The 35-year-old adult content creator stated that she wants legal and physical custody of their five-year-old daughter, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Lena, whose real name is Lena Nersesian, filed for divorce from YouTube star Adam Grandmaison on her birthday (June 1), and the demands of the split have been made public.

On the same day she filed for divorce earlier this week, the star opened up about her growth journey, noting that she has built a life she's 'proud of'.

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Writing on Instagram, she said: "A few years ago, I was terrified of turning 30. I thought getting older meant something was ending. Instead, it’s been the opposite.

The content creator has split from her husband of three years, according to reports (@lenatheplug/Instagram)

"If my 30s have taught me anything, it’s that life keeps getting better. Here’s to the next five years. And thank you for being part of the journey."

Meanwhile, Adam22 seemed to make light of the situation, writing on his Instagram Story on Thursday: "All Black women who want to date me please DM me. I will buy you a car."

As per the court documents, Lena asked a Los Angeles Superior Court to let her keep the entirety of her and Adam22’s household furniture and appliances, valued at $50,000.

She added that the pair have $100,000 in a joint savings account that she is entitled to half of, as well as half of the value of the couple's podcasts - 'No Jumper' and 'Plug Talk'.

In total, Lena asked to keep approximately $730,000 in assets as part of the divorce filings.

Their financial arrangements were outlined in the court documents. (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

But despite the assets, the adult star reported to the court that she had no job, and was dependent on $3,000 in monthly spousal support from Adam.

She allegedly wrote: "I have no access to any financial resources in this marriage or actual financial information, so all amounts entered are estimates."

It’s fair to say that the couple had a pretty unconventional marriage, with both of them creating adult content with people outside of their relationship - together and individually.

Their ‘extremely adult’ podcast involved having sex with guests after they filmed an episode, which they would post on their OnlyFans accounts.

UNILAD has reached out to Lena Nersesian and Adam Grandmaison's representatives for comment.