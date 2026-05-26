Love on the Spectrum's Abbey Romeo has shared advice on finding love after her split from David following their five year relationship.

Many lost faith in love after Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman announced their relationship split last month (April 9), five years after meeting on the hit Netflix show and starring in all four seasons.

But the 28-year-old has now opened up about 'finding and falling in love' just a month following the break-up, which allegedly happened after the two couldn't come to an agreement about when to get married.

While Abbey was reportedly keen to tie the knot years ago, David was still unsure about the long-term commitment.

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But despite the heartbreak, as she took to the red carpet at the American Music Awards (AMAs) yesterday (May 25), the Netflix star shared some love advice with her adoring fans.

"Those who feel lonely and left out have got to find somebody who understands the way their mind works," she said, speaking to The Mirror US.

Abbey opened up about finding love again following her split from David. (Netflix)

But it's not the first time Abbey has opened up about the break-up.

Speaking on Tea Time with Raven & Miranda, the star said: "David and I decided to call each other best friends, not boyfriend and girlfriend anymore.

"He was a good start... and at least he wasn't cheating and lying like my brother's ex!"

Recalling some of her favorite moments from the iconic Netflix series on the red carpet, she added: "It was awesome. As a matter of fact, in season two, I go to Africa on an African safari in the Masai Mara."

Abbey noted that 'seeing all the lionesses and their cubs' were among her most fond memories.

She attended the American Music Awards yesterday (May 25). (David Becker/Getty Images)

Despite attending the AMAs as a guest, Abbey released her own music during her time on the show, including her single 'Boyfriend Forever' which has since gone viral.

Speaking about the awards, she continued: "I hope that Lady Gaga wins an award; if she does, I'm going to be so excited.

"I used to sing her song Bad Romance a lot when I was in middle school."

Despite being nominated for six awards Gaga was not in attendance, alongside Taylor Swift who could not make the ceremony due to personal commitments and wedding preparations, which is rumored to take place on July 3.