Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Euphoria

When it comes to Euphoria, the show is well known for shocking viewers with its racy scenes, however nothing could have prepared fans for the gut-punch of a shock that came during Sunday night’s penultimate episode of the hit HBO series.

During the May 24 episode, Nate’s (Jacob Elordi) debt finally caught up to him, with girlfriend Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) forced to pay the price as he found himself locked underground for three days.

Yet while temporary captivity may have seemed like a cruel enough fate, it appeared the writers had other plans, as during Cassie’s rescue of her lover, a snake was able to get into the box where he was being detained.

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Oblivious to this crucial detail, Cassie and Maddy (Alex Demie) called upon Alamo to help them dig Nate out, but it was all tragically too late for him, as he had been bitten to death by the rattlesnake when they did finally manage to rescue his body.

After the gruesome scene had aired, fans were quick to take to social media to share their thoughts, and needless to say, some of them had plenty to say regarding the new development.

“Nate death’s is so sickening to think about that's like one of the worst ways to go out... I feel slightly bad for him,” wrote one viewer.

Fans had to bid farewell to Jacob Elordi's Nate on Sunday night(Eddie Chen/HBO/Courtesy Everett Collection)

A second then added: “No but I really am gagged they killed Nate tho… like am I not the only one gagging like omg? That was our main white boy villain and the main just got killed and replaced”

Meanwhile a third viewer commented: “They are f***ing Nate up on this show. My goodness. New Fear Unlocked. Snake in the damn coffin.”

Some viewers were pleased with the development however, with one fan penning: “Euphoria 3 basically exists just to make Nate suffer, to pay for everything he did.”

Another viewer also echoed the sentiment as they reflected on Nate’s journey. They wrote: “Maybe last time I get to post this but Nate Jacobs story concluded tonight. He treated everyone around him like objects to control & own.It’s a shame because his mom says “he was a sweet little boy.””

“Many young dudes like Nate exist in real families. You can get out from under your business owning father & controlling mom. I promise you don’t have to end up buried in property you couldn’t afford to impress a wife that didn’t even love you. Be YOU. Get the help you need & admit to the hard stuff so you don’t get buried alive by your self & secrets.”

Nate was bitten to death by a snake in gruesome scenes (HBO)

With just one episode left now before series three is set to conclude, there are still plenty of plot lines up in the air, including now, the aftermath of Nate’s untimely demise - yet it isn’t the first time a character has been written out from the show.

Fans will vividly remember the heartbreaking shootout at the end of season two that took the life of Ashtray (Javon Walton), a twist that left viewers reeling for months.

However, Nate’s sudden and bizarre demise sets a completely different tone heading into the final hour. With the show's central antagonist abruptly removed from the board, the power dynamic among the remaining characters has been entirely rewritten.

How will Cassie cope with the trauma of the rescue? Will Maddy find a twisted sense of closure, or will the fallout fracture the group even further? And more importantly, how will Nate's formidable father, Cal Jacobs, react to the loss of his son?

With the chessboard completely shattered, creator Sam Levinson has left audiences entirely in the dark. One thing is for certain: next week's finale promises to be an unmissable, emotional wrecking ball.

The series finale of Euphoria airs next Sunday on HBO and Max.