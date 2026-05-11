Experts have explained an ASMR sex fetish shown in the latest episode of Euphoria that could trigger a 'brain orgasm'.

The latest series of the HBO hit show has certainly been divisive, with some fans online claiming some of the scenes have 'gone too far'.

Sydney Sweeney's character, Cassie, enters the world of OnlyFans in the latest series, leading to some unexpected NSFW scenes.

In one particular scene in the latest episode of Euphoria, Cassie does her own version of ASMR by rubbing her breasts on a microphone.

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She then put the microphone down there and asked a client: "Do you want to hear my p***y?"

The scene is an example of an ASMIR sex fetish that's apparently getting ever popular in the bedroom.

Sydney Sweeney at the premiere of Euphoria season three last month (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

What is ASMR sex?

Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, more commonly known as ASMR, went viral a number of years ago now and often involved food.

However, it has since made its way to the bedroom, which makes sense given how relaxed it can make you feel.

Dr Shirin Lakhani, from Elite Aesthetics, told Cosmopolitan: "Sexual ASMR is the erotic use of specific visual and auditory triggers to enhance sexual experience. For some people this may be that a sound such as whispering triggers what is often known as a 'brain orgasm'."

Meanwhile, expert Charlotte Fox Weber added: "Sexually, it’s a kind of personal attention that shows close attunement. It’s flirting with intimacy.

"Sex is about so much more than intercourse. It’s about pleasure, sensation, feelings, fantasies, playing. ASMR creates a zone of excitement and titillation."

ASMR sex is apparently a thing... (Getty Stock Photo )

Dr Lakhani went on to explain that it's key to try out a number of different types of sexual ASMR to really decide whether its something you want to implement into the bedroom.

"The key to using it to enhance your sex life is to find a trigger sound that works for you," the sex and relationships expert continued.

"These can be any number of things from the sound of your partner whispering, to the sound of a shower running, to a scratching noise to blowing, and so on. The list really is endless and very much down to personal preference."

Dr Lakhani added: "Sexual ASMR can help you to relax and to reduce anxiety in the bedroom. The benefit is that once people find a type that works for them they can incorporate it into their sex life to make it more exhilarating and fulfilling."