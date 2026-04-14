Sydney Sweeney is back on our screens as Cassie Howard now the third season of Euphoria has finally arrived, and already very little has been left to the imagination.

And the actress is no stranger when it comes to talking about her sex scenes in the hit HBO drama.

Sam Levinson, the creator and producer of Euphoria, and Sweeney have come under fire this week after Cassie was seen engaging in ‘puppy play’ in the first episode, as well as a ‘vulgar’ baby kink in a snippet of the second episode, which will drop next week.

While Euphoria is known for pushing boundaries, some say this season has gone too far with its far-out fetishes, with a few even saying the show was leaning into ‘pedophilia’ kinks.

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Season 3, which is believed to be the last, might just be the raunchiest for Cassie, who set up an OnlyFans account to help fund her wedding with Nate (Jacob Elordi), who just so happens to be the abusive ex-boyfriend of her former best friend Maddy.

From there, she can be seen engaging in a dog roleplay moment with her soon-to-be hubby, where he holds her leash and calls her a ‘bad dog’, to which she replies with a ‘woof, woof’.

People have since called it a 'humiliation ritual'.

While some on social media have accused her of accepting the scenes and portrayals instead of rejecting them, Sweeney did, in fact, share in January 2022 with The Independent that she has been known to talk to Levinson about nude scenes for Cassie if they weren't necessary to the plot.

The actress went on to share that people get naked, and her thoughts on nude scenes in general.

A snippet of the second episode shows Cassie dressed up as what appears to be a baby for her adult content (HBO Max)

'When I didn't want to do it, he didn't make me'

She said: “There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here'. He was like, 'OK, we don’t need it'.

"I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me.”

Sweeney later spoke to Teen Vogue to say that her past comments had been taken out of context, and ‘turned’ on its head to make it seem like she was asking for scenes to be removed.

Sydney Sweeney has previously spoken about the nude scenes she's filmed, saying 'we all get naked' in real life (HBO)

'We all get naked in real life'

She clarified: "I never asked him to cut any scenes. It got twisted and turned and it became its own beast, and I was like, 'Oh, my God'.

"It was more how respectful Sam is and how incredible of a director he is, that he would never make me do something I didn’t feel comfortable with. I think [nudity] important to the storyline and the character.

"There’s a purpose to what that character is going through. That’s the character. We all get naked in real life. We show this character’s life and what they’re going through.

"Cassie’s body is a different form of communication for her.”