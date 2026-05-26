Sydney Sweeney's dad once watched an episode of Euphoria without forewarning her, and it's safe to say he wasn't quite prepared for what he saw...

Sweeney has played Cassie in all three seasons of Euphoria, and the latest episodes have left people's jaws on the floor.

Cassie in particular has some extremely graphic moments in season three, with Sunday's episode seeing Sweeney completely topless at one point.

The most recent episode also saw one of the main cast members killed off – but I won't say who it is just in case you still need to catch up (you're welcome).

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With the racy nature of Sweeney's character in mind, it's likely that certain members of her family haven't rushed to watch the TV show.

The 28-year-old has previously disclosed that her mom has seen some of her scenes as she's visited her on the Euphoria set, but the same can't be said about her dad.

Speaking on Sunday Today back in 2023, Sweeney revealed that her dad and grandfather watched an episode without her knowing and shared how they reacted to it.

"My mom visited me on set quite a few times, so she knew the story,” she said, but the actress didn't prepare her dad 'at all'.

"When I talk to my dad, it's usually not about work," Sweeney added. "We talk father-daughter conversations, so he decided her was going to watch [Euphoria] without telling me with his parents."

Interviewer Willie Geist proceeded to ask how they reacted...

"My dad and my grandpa turned it off and walked out," The Housemaid star said. "But my grandma – she's a big supporter of mine. She's a big fan."

Sweeney went on to say that she takes her grandma 'all over the world to my different sets' and tries to get her roles as an extra in her projects. Cute!

The actress admitted that she didn't forewarn her dad about the nature of Euphoria (TODAY/YouTube)

While Sweeney's character Cassie has been the center of many of the most controversial moments on Euphoria, they haven't all involved her.

One moment that raised eyebrows this season was when Jules (portrayed by Hunter Schafer) was mummified at the request of her sugar daddy, Ellis.

The fetish of 'mummification' is when an individual finds pleasure from wrapping someone, or being wrapped up themselves.

The portrayal of the fetish on Euphoria sparked sex experts to issue warnings about it, with Gigi Engle urging people wanting to try it to keep it safe and fully consensual.

"If you’re new to it, looser is better – the wrapping should never squeeze the body," she advised.

"Be sure you’re not wrapping the face at all, and have safety scissors nearby in case you need to get the person out of the bindings really quickly."