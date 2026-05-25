Comedian Laura Clery has recalled the 'most terrifying night' in which she nearly died after a freak accident.

The 39-year-old took to social media to share her experience of the evening which saw her 'pinned' by a refrigerator in an accident that took place last week.

The 600-pound fridge fell on Clery and left her 'stuck while home alone with my two young kids'.

Taking to Instagram, the US comedian thanked paramedics who helped her and shared a clip of herself being taken to the ambulance.

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"So I was crushed by a 600-pound fridge," Clery said to first responders at the beginning of the clip.

"Is that correct?" the comedian asked, which lead to one of the first responders saying 'yes'.

In an on-screen caption with the video, Clery continued: "As a single mom, my biggest fear came true. I was very seriously hurt and stuck while home alone with my two young kids. Thank GOD I was able to call 911. Thank. God."

Clery was involved in a horrible freak accident (Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

And then in the caption to the video, Clery explained in more detail what happened on the night of the freak accident.

Clery wrote: "Most terrifying night of my life as a single mom. I was home alone getting ready for bed when my 600 pound fridge slammed into me and pinned me against the counter. I couldn’t move.

"Couldn’t breathe right. Was impossible to get off and I could feel myself losing consciousness. My kids were in the house.

"I genuinely didn’t know if I was getting out of that alive. Thank God my phone was in my pocket and I was able to call 911. Thank god it didn’t fall on my kids. It took three firefighters to lift it off me. I’m still shaking."

In a separate Instagram post, which featured a clip of Clery in the back of an ambulance, the comedian wrote she had been 'crushed' by the fridge.

The comedian was 'crushed by a fridge' (Stewart Cook/Getty Images for Apple TV+)

"This was right after the fentanyl hit and all of my pain [went] away (instantly)," she added.

"I just need to say thank you to these amazing firefighters who saved my life!! Truly.

"They got there so fast, broke through my garage door, and 3 of them pushed a 600 pound fridge off of me and got me safely to the trauma unit before things got worse."

Clery went on to say that thankfully she did not suffer any broken bones from the freak accident.

She added: "My kids are okay and safe, I can walk… I’m so lucky! They were calm, kind and just handled everything like absolute heroes!"