Warning: This article contains discussion of drug addiction which some readers may find distressing.

Charlie Sheen has opened up in some detail about what made him experiment with men.

The actor spoke openly last year about his sexual encounters with men, describing it as 'flipping over the menu'.

Last year, the Two and a Half Men actor released his memoir, The Book of Sheen, alongside a Netflix docuseries, which looked into his life and struggle with drug addiction.

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Sheen spoke about how his sexual encounters with men coincided with the time he began using crack.

The Hollywood star told Good Morning America: "That's what started it. That’s where it was born, or sparked. And in whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it — "Where did that come from? … Why did that happen?" — and then just finally being like, 'So what?' "So what? Some of it was weird.

"A lot of it was f***ing fun. And life goes on."

The actor has opened up on his struggles with addiction (Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)

Sheen also appeared on the In Depth with Grant Bersinger podcast last year, where he made a graphic confession about experimenting with men.

"When people say 'sex with men', you immediately think of like butt sex - I mean, sorry to be graphic, but that's kind of like where the mind goes, right? And it wasn't that," the 60-year-old explained in the recently resurfaced clip .

"So, I don't want to be like, 'okay, I did this thing, but that part of it didn't happen' because it didn't, you know what I'm saying? And so, I don't know if that matters, but that's the only part of it that I'm like, 'it wasn't full-fledged, man! It was that s*** like you'll experiment with in college', you know? I never went to college, so maybe that explains it.

"But it's not a shame thing, it's just kind of like a huh, that's that's a bit of a broad category that was more specifically - the curiosity about that was more specific than that."

Bersinger then asked Sheen if drugs gave him the 'confidence' to experiment with men, to which Sheen said he 'didn't know'.

Charlie Sheen spoke about experimenting with men (Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)

He added: "I'm not going to say, 'oh, yeah, it was absolutely the drugs', because there's two schools of thought - that the drugs, you know, open doors that are already somewhere in that house, or that they create them.

"So I don't know. It never happened without... without the, you know, insane amounts of of crack."

If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can call American Addiction Centers on (313) 209-9137 24/7, or contact them through their website.