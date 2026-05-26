The mom of Tennessee star quarterback Will Levis has given an insight into the chaos surrounding the hacking of her son’s private files.

Hackers stole intimate videos of Levi and his then-girlfriend, Gia Duddy, which went viral following Levi’s rookie season with the Titans.

Speaking to the Ross Tucker Football Podcast, Will's mum, Beth, recalled the moment she got the call from her son to talk about his sex tape going viral in May 2024.

“The first words out of Will’s mouth were, ‘I’m so sorry, mom,’ and it just broke my heart," she said.

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After a long and extensive cybersecurity investigation, the family found out the videos were taken from Will's computer or phone during his time in college in 2022.

Will Levis’ mother, Beth Levis, spoke about the Eastern European hacking group in the latest episode of the Ross Tucker Football Podcast (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Following the leaks, the family spent mountains of cash and went to great lengths to try to have the videos expunged from the web.

New Episode!@RossTuckerNFL is joined by @LevisBeth, entrepreneur, mental health advocate, and mom of Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis to share two deeply personal stories that launched her Chill Life Style brand.



Plus the two discuss why she believes the only way… pic.twitter.com/SVyDF3UTOq — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) May 25, 2026





Beth continued: "Will ended up engaging and hiring a cybersecurity specialist and private investigator, and spent an exorbitant amount of money to try to get to the bottom of this and through that, try to scrape … what they could to make this go away.”

Despite some successes, the family acknowledged that it was impossible to get everything scratched from the internet forever.

She added: “Ultimately, a lot of the content was taken, but you know, you can never scrape anything entirely from the internet. It’s there forever. There is a footprint, unfortunately.”

The investigation into who leaked the tapes led to a hacker group in Eastern Europe (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Who leaked the Will Levis sex tape?

There was some speculation in the early days of the leaks that Levis, or Duddy, had leaked the videos, given the timing of their release, which was just after the pair split. But Will's mom was quick to put that speculation to bed.

She said: “We did find out that actually this content was stolen and his private, either laptop or digital platform, phone, whatever, was actually breached and invaded a year or two earlier when he was in college.

"And we come to find out this was an Eastern European hacking group that is notorious for trying to target what they think might be an attractive couple that they can then expose and … do what they do for attention.”

Will Levis and Gia Duddy's sex tape was leaked online by Eastern European hackers (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics)

When did Will Levis and Gia Duddy date?

Duddy and Levis dated for three years while they were both studying at Penn State. Levis later moved over to the University of Kentucky. The pair split up shortly before Levis entered the 2023 rookie season for the Tennessee Titans. Will Levis is now the Titans’ third-string QB.

Gia Duddy is a social media content creator with over 300,000 Instagram subscribers and 650,000 TikTok followers.