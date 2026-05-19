An expert in the adult content space has hit out at the makers of Euphoria over an explicit Sydney Sweeney snake scene which has had much of the internet talking in recent days.

Stand Still and See, episode six of Euphoria season three, dropped over the weekend and like many other episodes in this season, it certainly caused a bit of controversy.

There is one scene in particular that has seen a lot of backlash, which sees Cassie, played by Sweeney, wrestling with a large python for her OnlyFans subscribers in nothing but a beige thong.

Many fans took to Reddit following the release of the latest episode, with one penning: "Where is the writing this season? It's so bad. Where are these storylines even going?"

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While a second simply added: "What is this show even about???"

Sydney Sweeney stars in Euphoria (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Lylli Dupéré, who is the Head of Community & Creator Success at RedGIFs, explained how the recent backlash highlights a disconnect between how mainstream TV portrays adult content and the actual reality for OnlyFans stars.

“There’s frustration because these portrayals often reinforce the idea that creators have no boundaries and will do absolutely anything for money,” said Dupéré.

"That’s simply not reflective of how most creators operate in real life.

"It felt like the production leaned into the ‘OnlyFans creator’ angle for controversy and entertainment value without doing meaningful research into the realities of the industry."

The adult platform expert continued: "Scenes such as dressing the character as a dog or a baby were clearly designed to provoke reactions, but they also reinforced some of the most damaging stereotypes people already project onto sex workers."

The scene from the latest episode of Euphoria has certainly drew backlash (HBO)

It's not just Euphoria, but Dupéré has hit out at the whole of Hollywood in regards to how adult content is displayed across the board, especially with what she calls the misinterpretation of 'lawless spaces'.

"A lot of people outside the industry assume these platforms are completely lawless spaces, and that’s not accurate," the expert added.

"Creators work within platform rules, payment processor restrictions, moderation systems, branding strategies, and personal boundaries. Most treat this as a serious business.”

Dupéré continued: "There’s a tendency for Hollywood to borrow aesthetics and controversy from creator culture because it’s provocative and profitable, but without portraying the actual professionalism, labour, and emotional intelligence involved in the work.

"Creators today are entrepreneurs, marketers, editors, community managers, and independent business owners. That reality rarely gets represented onscreen."