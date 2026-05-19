The young actress playing Ginny Weasley in the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series will not be returning for season 2, her family has announced.

Gracie Cochrane had been set to make her debut on the show when it hits our screens in December 2026, as she brings to life the youngest Weasley sibling in the latest adaptation of JK Rowling’s book series.

However, due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ she will be bowing out after just one season, leaving show bosses to recast the role ahead of her beefed up role in season two.

In a statement Cochrane and her family addressed the exit, and explained that the young actress ‘made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO Harry Potter series after season 1,’ citing ‘unforeseen circumstances.’

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Tristan Harland, Gabriel Harland, Ruari Spooner, Gracie Cochrane and Alastair Stout are bringing to life the Weasley Family in the show(HBO)

“Her time as part of the Harry Potter world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience," the statement continued.

"Gracie is very excited about the opportunities her future holds.”

HBO said a statement: “We support Gracie Cochrane and her family’s decision not to return for the next season of HBO’s Harry Potter series, and we are grateful for her work on season 1 of the show.

"We wish Gracie and her family the best.”

The first season of the upcoming show will follow the events of the first Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (better known as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in the US), with each subsequent season bringing to life another of the 7 books.

Ginny plays just a small role in this book, but later goes on to become a pivotal plot driver and integral character for the sequel, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, meaning anyone stepping into Gracie’s shoes will have a much bigger role to fill.

The upcoming series features a host of well known stars and some new faces, with Dominic McLaughlin taking on the title role.

He will be joined by Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy. Meanwhile John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost and Katherine Parkinson are among the other names confirmed to star so far.

Hype for the series has been so great, that show bosses have already renewed it for a second series, despite the show not hitting screens for another seven months.

The Harry Potter series arrives on HBO Christmas 2026.