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Paapa Essiedu, the actor now taking on the iconic role of Severus Snape, has opened up about death threats he received after being cast in the highly anticipated Harry Potter reboot series.

Fifteen years on from Daniel Radcliffe's last appearance as The Boy Who Lived, we have a whole new cast taking on the Wizarding World as the franchise moves to the small screen and prepares to air its first season, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, this coming Christmas.

Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton have the big job of taking on the characters of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, respectively, while John Lithgow will portray the stoic Album Dumbledore, and the Cornetto star Nick Frost will step into the big shoes of Hagrid.

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Meanwhile, Essiedu will take the reigns from the iconic Alan Rickman to portray Professor Snape - a project the actor knows will change his life 'in a big way'.

The Harry Potter reboot is set to take 10 years, meaning Essiedu will be 45 years old by the time it finishes.

Speaking to The Times, he acknowledged it's a 'big commitment', and it's already proved testing.

The actor admitted he's received death threats over his decision to take on the role, recalling: "I’ve been told, ‘Quit or I’ll murder you'."

He went on to reveal more details about the threats, though thankfully Essiedu hasn't given in to the bullies.

He explained: "I know my life is going to change in a big way, but I have to just surrender to that. I could have children by the end of this.”

Discussing what the role means to him, Essiedu went on to say he was an 'avid reader' as a kid, and - like many of us - was a big fan of the Harry Potter books.

“My mum couldn’t afford a babysitter in the holidays, so she would take me to the library," he recalled. "I loved Harry Potter. I never saw the films but the books were escapism when other things were less easy for me.”

Being a fan of Harry Potter, Essiedu knew Snape was written as a white character, which meant his casting caused controversy.

Paapa Essiedu was a Harry Potter fan as a child (Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar UK)

“It really matters,” he said. “The reality is that if I look at Instagram I will see somebody saying, ‘I’m going to come to your house and kill you.’

"So while I’m pretty sure I’m not going to be murdered… That could age badly! But, yes, while I hope I’ll be OK, nobody should have to encounter this for doing their job. Many people put their lives on the line in their work. I’m playing a wizard in Harry Potter. And I’d be lying if I said it doesn’t affect me emotionally.”

However, Essiedu said the abuse 'fuels' him, and makes him more passionate about taking Snape into his own hands.

"I think of how I felt as a kid. I would imagine myself at Hogwarts on broomsticks, and the idea that a kid like me can see themselves represented in that world? That’s motivation to not be intimidated by someone saying they’d rather I died instead of doing work I’m going to be really proud of," he said.

Even if he were to 'ignore' the hate, 'it doesn’t mean it’s not happening'.

Essiedu said the abuse 'fuels' his performance as Snape (Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

“The issue remains endemic and, anyway, people see stuff and message to ask if I’m OK," he said, adding that he's not reported any of the death threats, because "I don’t think some 17-year-old boy being put in jail for two weeks for threatening to murder me would actually make me feel any better.”

"The themes that run through Harry Potter are of love triumphing over hate — of acceptance,” he pointed out. “And that’s why I’m doing it.”

The new Harry Potter series is set to air on HBO Max, which is now streaming in the UK and Ireland in a major expansion overseas.

Everything we learned from the Harry Potter TV series trailer

Harry shown at Muggle school

We might not have gotten a proper view of the iconic platform nine-and-three-quarters during the trailer, but one of the key details we did get a look at is Harry (Dominic McLaughlin) at a Muggle school, giving fans a glimpse into previously unseen parts of his childhood.

(HBO)

Harry and Hagrid take the London underground

The 2001 movie doesn't really delve into how Harry and Hagrid actually got around London for their shopping trip to Diagon Alley, but the new trailer gave us a peek at the pair hopping on the underground.

(HBO)

A good look at Hogwarts in unexpected detail

The trailer also gave fans a good look at Hogwarts, the sorting hat and even Ollivander as well as a first look at Uncle Vernon and Aunt Petunia (Daniel Rigby and Bel Powley), who are seen taunting Harry, telling him he's 'nothing special'.

(HBO)

The main cast seen in action for the first time

We were finally given our first glimpse of the franchise's most central characters, including the likes of Professor Snape (Paapa Essiedu), Hagrid (Nick Frost), Dumbledore (John Lithgow), Professor McGonagall (Janet McTeer), Draco Malfoy (Lox Pratt), Ron Weasley (Alastair Stout) and Hermione Granger (Arabella Stanton).

(HBO)

Series one will be named after the UK book title

During the trailer, it was confirmed that series one of the HBO show will be called Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone after the franchise's OG book title, much to the delight of all UK Potterheads.

(HBO)

Surprisingly early release date

Having been previously slated for an 'early 2027' release, the trailer confirmed Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone would be premiering 'this Christmas on HBO Max'.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Racial Equity Support Line on 503-575-3764, available weekdays from 10am to 7pm PT. Or via the Lines for Life Equity Team at [email protected].