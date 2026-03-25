The first trailer for the upcoming reboot of the massively successful Harry Potter film series has finally been released by HBO after months of anticipation and discourse of the latest entry into JK Rowling's wizarding world.

The first glimpse at the new TV series reveals Daniel Radcliffe's replacement as 'The Boy Who Lived', Dominic McLaughlin, as well as Harry's hardships living with the Dursleys following his parent's murder at the hands of the infamous arch-villain Voldemort.

In addition to the whole new cast and TV format for the Harry Potter universe, the trailer revealed the fresh aesthetic dreamed up by showrunner Francesca Gardiner (Succession) and director Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones).

Though no exact dates have been set for the release, it is expected that the new Harry Potter TV series will launch on HBO Max over Christmas, or early in 2027.

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The old Harry Potter has even passed on his encouragement to his young successors, with Radcliffe sharing with Good Morning America the letter he sent to the new cast.

He said: "I don't want to be a specter in the life of these children but I just wanted to write to him to say, 'I hope you have the best time, and an even better time than I did - I had a great time, but I hope you have an even better time'.

"And I do, I just see these pictures of him and the other kids and I just want to hug them."