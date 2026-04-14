Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has spoken out about a controversial scene in season three that sees Sydney Sweeney dressed as a dog.

Euphoria is known for pushing boundaries, but some viewers have argued that the latest season – believed to be the last – has gone too far.

The series made a return after a four-year hiatus on Sunday night (April 12), with a new episode airing weekly on HBO.

The first episode has already raised eyebrows after Sydney Sweeney's character Cassie dressed up as a dog, while getting her housekeeper to film her for TikTok content. She later reveals she plans to set up an OnlyFans to help fund her upcoming nuptials to Nate (Jacob Elordi).

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At first, her husband-to-be isn't onboard, telling Cassie: "You want to sell your body for floral arrangements?"

But he does seem to get in on some 'puppy play', holding Cassie's leash and telling her she's been a bad dog.

"Woof, woof," Cassie responds, in a bizarre echo of when almost the same thing happened between Jasob Elordi and Alison Oliver in this year's Wuthering Heights.

Sydney Sweeney plays Cassie in Euphoria (Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

People have since called this scene 'embarrassing' and suggested it was a 'humiliation ritual'.

The show's creator, Sam Levinson, has spoken out on the matter and explained his thinking behind the controversial moment.

"[Cassie] has got her dog house and her little dog ears and the nose, and that has its own humor, but what makes the scene is the fact that her housekeeper is the one filming it," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"What we wanted to always find is the other layer of absurdity that we’re able to tie into it so that we’re not too inside of her fantasy or illusion — the gag is to jump out, to break the wall."

Cassie dresses as a dog in the latest season (HBO)

Levinson went on to say: "Some of these scenes we only lit with these ring lights that she would use... When you’re inside, it’s a beautiful, glowing front light, but then you jump out of it and it’s just a pool of light and everything surrounding it is dark. It’s just gnarly and jarring.

"We wanted to capture what she’s trying to show the audience and be inside of it, but then also pull back wider and see how depressing it is."

Another scene that's caused controversy is one shown in the teaser for the rest of the season of Euphoria where Sweeney is seen dressed as a baby.

Critics have called it 'weird as f**k' and questioned why the Anyone But You actress agreed to do it.

"Whoever made her do that baby pose with baby pacifier needs to be jailed," said another, adding: "That s**t is uncomfortable."

Somebody else said the character of Cassie was spreading 'nothing but vulgarity'.