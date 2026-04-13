There are plenty of scenes in the new series of Euphoria that have left fans sickened by what their favorite characters are going through on screen, but one part of the filming was so sickening that the crew gave a standing ovation once the cameras stopped rolling.

For viewers who've caught the first episode of the third season on HBO Max, it may come as little surprise to know that the crew stood up and cheered after Chloe Cherry's character Faye shows Rue, played by Zendaya, exactly how to swallow a bag of fentanyl.

It was not the only part of the first episode that left the audience reeling and, in some parts, outraged, with Sydney Sweeney reprising her role as Cassie who is now attempting to make OnlyFans content - while dressed as a baby.

But Cherry's tense scenem which fans have called 'disgusting', takes place as Rue tries to figure out how to smuggle small bags of a white substance across the American border, resulting in a montage of her attempting to ingest the bags, as exploited drug mules do everyday around the world.

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Zendaya's character Rue is in whole heaps of trouble in the third season (HBO Max)

Rue calls on pornstar-turned-actress Cherry's character to help her with the task, with both of them gagging and vomiting as they attempt to stuff the drug-filled baggies down their throats.

While this part of the first episode left some viewers a bit green behind the gills, Cherry told Metro that her gross performance in the scene caused the crew on set to give her a round of applause.

Cherry said: "[The director] Sam came up to me, and he said, 'I need this scene to really show how disgusting it would actually be if you were to swallow balloons filled with fentanyl and how disgusted you would actually be'.

"He was like, 'I really, really, really, really, really need you to turn the disgust up in this scene,' and I was like, all right, I’m gonna give it a go."

Chloe Cherry might be a relative newcomer to acting but her performance stole the scene (Rick Kern/Getty Images)

She continued: "I just managed to pull it off… and when we stopped shooting, everybody clapped. I’m not even kidding, the whole crew clapped for me. They were so amazed at how disgusting I made that scene."

But while the crew and director Sam Levinson were happy with how the actors were able to create a truly gross scene, the events of the first episode left plenty of viewers with lots of questions - just not about the show.

'This is basically a humiliation ritual for everyone involved...' one fan floated after seeing the parts of the first episode involving Sweeney's character, who gets her housekeeper to record her making content for OnlyFans where Cassie is only wearing a tiny corset and dog ears while drinking from a bowl on the floor.

Some called this 'gross' while another summarized public reactions to Cassie's canine turn by exclaiming 'EWWWWW????? THE DOG WHAT'.

Another added to the questions about the actors being fetishized by stating: "This nasty as hell omg. They threw in every possible fetish all at once, Euphoria you died."