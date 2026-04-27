Euphoria fans have been left reeling after a cliffhanger at the end of the third episode of season three.

The latest season of the HBO show began earlier this month and picked up with the characters following a time jump of five years.

Starring Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, the late Eric Dane and Alexa Demie, it follows the characters as they navigate the world after high school.

Each episode is released weekly on Sundays in the US and Mondays in the UK. Following tonight's episode, which is the third to be released in the season, fans were left confused over Zendaya's character Rue, and her future on Euphoria.

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Zendaya is involved in a huge cliffhanger at the end of episode three (HBO)

In the ep, viewers see Rue leave Cassie (Sweeney) and Nate's (Elordi) wedding early to do a drug run for Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) at Laurie's (Martha Kelly) house.

Rue seems suspicious about the job, but ends up taking Bishop (Darrell Britt-Gibson) along with her, who also works for Alamo.

Everything seems to be business as usual initially - with the pair picking up the drugs as planned - but at the end of the episode, it's revealed that Laurie's parrot has died after Bishop secretly drugged the bird.

The move is believed to have been in retaliation over the death of Tish, who died from an overdose of drugs delivered by Rue, which were laced with fentanyl.

The episode takes yet another turn when, right at the end, Rue is pulled over by the police.

“Ruby Bennett? DEA. Step out of the vehicle with your hands up nice and slow,” say authorities.

The cliffhanger has left viewers unsure what will happen next to Rue, considering she's likely got the drugs in the car with her.

Zendaya spoke about the future of Euphoria (HBO)

However, over on IMDb, Zendaya has already been confirmed to be in the remaining episodes of the season. Meanwhile, she recently revealed what this season means for the future of Euphoria during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

When Barrymore asked if this season would mark the end of the series, Zendaya said something that shocked viewers.

“I think so, yeah,” The Greatest Showman actress admitted, as Barrymore added: “I never want to ask questions like that, because it’s not my business, and yet, is this to be enjoyed knowing [it will end]?”

Zendaya once again said: “Yes, I think so.”

Euphoria season three continues Sundays on HBO Max.