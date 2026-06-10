Anna Faris has come out to dish on the joke directed at Melania Trump that was ultimately too much and ended up cut from the newly released Scary Movie 6 movie.

For anyone who grew up with the Wayans and their style of horror comedy, you’ve probably been waiting for the moment they’d come back with another Scary Movie, after finally getting the rights to the franchise.

It has been a long time since Marlon, Keenen and Shaun Wayans were part of the cast and crew of the Paramount franchise, which saw them write and star in the first two movies.

But now, it seems like their cut-throat comedy based on scary movie tropes and pop culture hasn’t changed at all.

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The latest release, which came to theaters just this month, has already racked up $7.7 million over its first preview night at 2,800 locations, and then over $150 million globally, per the Hollywood Reporter.

The R-rated comedy also brought back staples from the original cast, like Anna Faris and Regina Hall, and sees the pair reprise their roles as Cindy and Brenda.

Anna Faris is Cindy...but different (Paramount)

Anyway, while Brenda’s character isn’t a farcry from what you’d expect, Cindy on the other hand has done a 180 since her character appeared to get a happy ending with her love, Tom Ryan in the fourth instalment.

Now, she’s MAGA and Tom is nowhere to be seen.

The actress explained to Dexerto that she was trying to push Cindy ‘to be a classic MAGA rabbit hole’, adding: “The kind of person that you saw outside of the Walmart during quarantine that was raising some kind of crazy-ass fuss.”

This is why a joke was included which seemed to take aim at Melania’s work during Donald Trump’s first term.

However, it didn’t make the cut in the end.

Faris revealed the joke had been about the ‘Be Best’ campaign, which saw the first lady create an initiative to help underprivileged children in the care system.

“There was a moment where I am getting wasted, like so drunk. I am in my truck and I look into the rearview mirror and I say, ‘Be best, Cindy Campbell. Be best,'” said Faris, adding: “That didn’t make it, but I liked my little winking there.”

Melania Trump's Be Best campaign didn't make the final cut (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

According to the website for Melania, it explains that the ‘Be Best initiative’ was created because of ‘the importance of social, emotional, and physical health of children.’

While the campaign is over, it states that ‘Mrs. Trump is continuing to support children in the foster care community through Fostering the Future, which will give foster children the ability to reach their full potential through economic empowerment and expanded access to resources in the fields of science and technology.’

Faris continued regarding the joke: “You know, what are you gonna do? You gonna be mad at Cindy? I’m in a movie that is truly the most offensive movie ever made, and I’m the lead of it. And I participate in offensive ideas. I think I can kind of do anything. It liberated me.”