Melania Trump has previously spoken about her feelings regarding her son Barron getting involved in Politics.

Being married to the president of the United States puts a massive spotlight on the First Lady, something that Melania Trump is well aware of.

However, she has been wary of this spotlight shifting to her son, Barron Trump, who he shares with Donald Trump.

Barron has recently turned 20 and is no longer the child he wants was when Trump was first in the White House after becoming president back in 2016.

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While Barron may not have been the focal point of news headlines, on social media he has rapidly become a point of conversation.

Melania has been wary of this and Barron potentially leaning into politics, like his father.

In her 2024 memoir, Melania touched on her anxieties around this possibility.

Barron Trump has remained in the background for much of Trump's political career(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

She wrote: “I was concerned for my son, Barron. He was just a young boy, barely 10 years old

“Our first year in politics only solidified my determination to shield my son from such unwanted attention.”

While not publicly vying for office, Barron was reportedly helpful to his father in getting re-elected, informing him on how to appeal to young males.

More recently, as more people on social media become aware of Barron’s age, those unhappy with the ongoing war between Israel, the US and Iran, have called for the president’s son to be drafted, should the conflict call for that.

With the ongoing war between Israel, the US and Iran, there have been questions surrounding a potential draft of US citizens.

Seven days after an Israeli strike decapitated the Iranian regime alongside Supreme Leader Ayatolla Khamenei, resulting in the death of American soldiers in just first the wave of retaliatory strikes, some people have been getting behind the satirical #SendBarron hashtag.

Melania has wanted to protect Barron from being in the spotlight (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Former South Park writer Toby Morton took things a step further and called on Barron to be called into action, creating a website to promote the campaign, DraftBarronTrump.com.

The satirical website says in typically Trumpian language: "America is strong because its leaders are strong. President Trump proves that every day.

"Naturally, his son Barron is more than ready to defend the country his father so boldly commands. Service is honor. Strength is inherited.” It ends by adding: "Dog Bless Barron."

With Donald avoiding enlistment for the Vietnam War as a result of 'bone spurs', the site satirizes: "If you’re looking for proven genes, inherited courage, and unquestionable resolve, look no further than the Trump family."