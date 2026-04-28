A body language expert has claimed that the King is ‘genuinely happy’ to be in the US, and is ‘confident’ with POTUS Donald Trump as he arrives for his four-day state visit.

King Charles has arrived in the United States with Camilla after an eventful few days in the country, following the shooting at the White House correspondents’ dinner over the weekend.

The King is in America on a four-day royal visit to mark the United States' 250 years of independence from Britain.

Trump has already been accused of breaking royal protocol after tapping King Charles on the shoulder, which we all know is a big no.

Advert

However, everything else seems to be flowing rather smoothly - based on their hand gestures - a body language expert has revealed.

The King and Queen were greeted by Trump and Melania (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

Analyzing a clip of King Charles and Queen Camilla as they arrived in the US, Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, said in regards to the meeting: “The King and Trump share several open hand gestures, which is significant. There are no signs of power moves here. There are no overbearing gestures.”

He also claimed that both the King and Camilla seem ‘confident’ and stresses that the King isn’t ‘intimidated’ by President Donald Trump.

“It felt like an equal affair in terms of the balance of power. There were no signs of mind games. There were no microexpressions of anything that wasn’t open and honest.”

Not forgetting First Lady Melania Trump, who Darren said ‘can often put on a fake smile,’ he says this time, it was real, as she looked ‘genuinely happy’ to greet them both.

Darren also analyzed a clip of the King and Queen disembarking the plane, as they arrived in the US - in which he said there was no ‘nervousness’ from the ‘confident’ King - a stark contrast to previous visits.

Trump was accused of breaking royal protocol (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“Camilla also looks very confident. They both have their hands by their sides. In previous years we’ve seen the King playing with his cufflinks or tucking his hands inside his jacket, which are self-soothing gestures - but there was none of this today,” Darren added.

Body language expert Darren says the King is 'genuinely happy' to be visiting America, based on his body language.

Following the King and Queen’s arrival at the White House yesterday, today, they are set to hold a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, and they then will be greeted again by US troops.

After, they will address Congress in a joint session, which is the second time a British Monarch has done so.