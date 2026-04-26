Donald Trump has shared footage appearing to show a suspected shooter sprinting past members of the Secret Service before gunshots rang out at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night.

The shooting took place just moments after the event kicked off at the Washington Hilton hotel on April 25, with Trump in attendance for the first time since he has been in the Oval Office.

The president attended along with his wife, Melania, as well as Vice President JD Vance and hundreds of journalists and other government officials, and he received a warm welcome from attendees at the dinner.

However, things soon descended into chaos as a suspected gunman sprinted into the hotel lobby and multiple gunshots rang out at the event.

Advert

Trump took to Truth Social to share blurred footage of the scene, in which multiple people, presumably security and Secret Service agents, were stood in the lobby. Suddenly, a figure tears through them as they rush through the lobby, prompting those on guard to draw their weapons and begin pursuing the suspect.

The president was immediately evacuated as the gunshots were fired.

In a post on Truth Social, he explained: "Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately... The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition... I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days."

Trump also praised the fast actions of the security at the event, describing it as 'quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service'.

He added: "Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended."

After the suspect was caught he was identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California. According to sources cited by CBS News, Allen told authorities he was targeting officials linked to Trump in the attack.

Trump praised the Secret Service for their quick response (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

According to Jeffery W Carroll, Washington DC's police chief, Allen was a guest at the hotel where the dinner was taking place.

Jeanine Pirro, US attorney for Washington, has said Allen is now facing counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on federal officers using a dangerous weapon.

He is set to be arraigned before a federal court on Monday (April 27).

One of the gunshots hit a uniformed officer who was wearing body armor, who has since been taken to hospital to receive treatment. Many of those in attendance at the event have expressed their gratitude that there weren't many serious injuries.