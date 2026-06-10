Passengers onboard a popular cruise liner have been warned they could be sent back to the ship if they don't abide to a rule regarding swimwear on one particular stop.

Carnival Cruise operate across a ton of popular destinations, including the Caribbean, the Bahamas and Bermuda, departing from major US hubs such as Miami, Galveston, and Long Beach.

The cruise ship company also operates from Australia too, with the Carnival Splendor providing cruises across the South Pacific, New Zealand, and around the Aussie coast.

It's guests on that particular ship who have been reminded about respecting local culture when visiting the Pacific island of Lifou, New Caledonia.

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Splendor's captain Eduardo Ferrone told guests in a letter obtained by CruiseHive: "To observe the local customs of the island, a respectful dress code is essential.

"Swimwear should only be worn at the beach or by a pool and should be very modest in nature. G-strings, thongs, monokinis or mankinis should not be worn (even on the beach) and topless sunbathing is also not permitted at any time."

A captain of a Carnival Cruise ship has issued a warning (Getty Stock Photo)

So, passengers will need to abide the rule regarding bikinis or risk being sent back to the ship and missing out on the dream stop, according to CruiseHive.

The letter went on to say that failure to comply with the rules could lead to stops on the island of Lifou being canned completely.

The Carnival website also identifies Lifou as one of the destinations where stricter rules regarding swimwear are enforced.

"Some destinations, such as Lifou, which is a tribal island, are populated by proud indigenous people whose culture is based on respect, and in many cases are highly religious," the cruise liner states.

"The communities in these locations also request visitors to wear traditional one-piece or full-piece swimsuits and refrain from wearing bikini or monokini-type swimsuits [while] at the beach."

Lifou Island (Getty Stock Photo)

As for on the cruise ship, Carnival has a pretty relaxed dress code when it comes to chilling around the pool and enjoying the facilities on offer.

There are a few basic rules though, including wearing footwear in indoor dining areas, while guests must also cover their swimsuits.

The cruise ship company also provides the opportunity for guests to dress up in style through 'Cruise Elegant' formal evenings.

While smart attire is encouraged, the rule is not strictly enforced, playing to Carnival's 'anything goes' atmosphere.

As for Lifou, Carnival has got cruises docking on the island over the course of June and July.