Australian swimmer wins gold in event she wasn't even meant to race
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Australian swimmer wins gold in event she wasn't even meant to race

Jenna Forrester is a 400m freestyle and individual medley swimmer

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Topics: Sport, Australia, News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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