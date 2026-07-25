Christina Ricci isn't holding back as she responds to Andrew Tate's tweet claiming his neighbor in solitary confinement 'is a cannibal'.

On July 18, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested and detained in Miami on the request of British authorities.

The CPS confirmed that Andrew Tate has been charged with seven further counts of rape, on top of charges alleging sex trafficking and indecent images of a child. His brother is facing a charge of sexual assault, two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

Prosecutors say the alleged crimes took place between July 2010 and August 2017. The brothers have denied any wrongdoings.

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The brothers are being held in custody in Florida, with Andrew taking to X, formerly known as Twitter to update his followers. In one of the posts, he penned: "I am being held in the highest level of security which exists. No commissary. No visits. No contact with the outside world. My neighbor is a cannibal who screams throughout the night."

Andrew and his brother Tristan have been detained (Photo by Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly the post wasn't filled with sympathy for the former Big Brother contestant. One of these responses was from Casper actress, Ricci, which is now going viral.

After the 'update' was shared on Threads, she responded by saying: "I feel better thanks!"

As well as Ricci's response, Tate also had a community note added to his tweet. The note, which is also going viral, simply read: "Posting on social media is contact with the outside world."

Many were also questioning how the 39-year-old was gaining access to social media, with many speculating that he was passing messages to his legal brief, who was posting on his behalf, however, this has not been confirmed.

In a statement following the Andrew and Tristan's arrest last week, lawyer Joseph McBride who is representing the brothers said: "We are confident that once a competent judge sees the facts, and once the Department of Justice confronts this egregious abuse of its own authority, Andrew and Tristan Tate will walk free. America does not do Britain's political dirty work."

He added that 'the world knows Andrew and Tristan are innocent'.

Ricci wasn't holding back (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

It's not unusual for Ricci to say what she's feeling on social media, she's also 'shut down' Joe Rogan with another one of her short statements.

The sports commentator fronts his controversial The Joe Rogan Podcast, in which he has previously been criticized for spreading false information on.

Not too long ago, one user took to Threads to shout out 'anyone who hasn't listened to the podcast'.

Ricci simply responded: "I'd rather die".







