Christina Ricci slams influencer with savage response to her comments on 'fat' Democrats

Actress Christina Ricci had some choice words for a right-wing influencer after she made a dig at Democrat voters.

Influencer Emily Wilson decided to take a shot at Democrat voters when she shared a post-exercise photo on social media.

Earlier this month, Wilson, who goes by the handle Emily Saves America, shared her snap on Threads with the caption: “Post pilates cause fat chicks vote democrat."

This seemed to rub Ricci the wrong way and saw the actress take a shot back at the influencer.

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On March 24, Ricci wrote: “I’m skinnier than you, you a**hole and I still vote democrat or as liberal as I can because there is more to life than being thin. What you contribute to this world is what matters, loser.”

Her supporters were quick to prop her up for standing up to Wilson and dismissing her insults.

Ricci hit back at the influencer with some insults of her own (Presley Ann/Getty Images for SeeHer)

One fan wrote: “For the rest of her life, this lady will only be known as the chick that got roasted by Christina Ricci on Threads. She’ll be the victim, all her life.”

Another wrote: “Can you imagine thinking you're so cool, and opening your phone to find out you just got b****slapped by Wednesday Adams?

“Holy s***, this made my day. Christina Ricci has always been a beast, but the laughter I get from the savagery is second to none.

And for the record, I'd have coffee with Christina any day before I would give any attention to a body shaming MAGAwitch like Emily. Character matters!”

A third added: “As an ex pro athlete and a current Pilates instructor who is also not fat and Very Liberal - I approve of this message!”

While another added: “I have adored Ricci since Casper, seen every incredible performance and I have never loved her more than I have lately watching her just annihilate these clowns.”

Many fans also condemned Wilson for her comments (Emily Wilson/Instagram)

And another simply commented: “Imagine being so hateful that you get roasted by Christina Ricci… loving this.”

Ricci has never shied away from speaking her mind on politics and has encouraged her fans to be politically active.

In 2024, she spoke out in favor of women having access to abortions and wrote on Instagram: “Vote like you are a woman who might have complications during a miscarriage and need lifesaving medical help!!!!

“For gods sake, vote like you have a heart and soul and care about other people’s well-being and happiness.”

UNILAD has contacted Emily Wilson for comment.