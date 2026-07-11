One of the perpetrators of a robbery-gone-wrong which led to the death of a 15-year-old girl has spoken directly to the victim’s family, as the judge denied his final request.

Thomas Stein spoke at his sentencing on July 10, where the 18-year-old faced his conviction of felony murder with a firearm and three counts of attempted murder in the death of Kayla Rincon-Miller.

Miller who was shot and killed when she was targeted by Christopher Horne and Stein as she walked with her friends from the movies on March 17, 2024.

Although Stein denied having prior knowledge of plans to commit robbery, he did admit to being on the scene and driving the getaway car.

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However, he said he wasn’t the person to pull the trigger and was only there to steal from cars.

Thomas Stein was convicted in the death of 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller (Law and Crime)

“I didn’t know that robbery was going to occur,” he said at his sentencing, adding: “But it was my reaction in fleeing that ultimately played a major role in assisting the perpetrators.”

Stein added: “I know that it wasn’t my intentions, but the truth is it doesn’t change the result. It doesn’t change the fact that there was a life taken and innocent people were forever traumatized because of that.”

He also apologized to Miller’s family, and the impact of the crime that also had an effect on her friends who were with her at the time of her death – Emma Wright and Louann Dejaie.

“As I reflect on that night, I try to understand the damages and pains that were inflicted but the truth is, I don’t think I could approximate the damage that was done, or understand the totality of what everybody went through,” Stein said per Gulf Coast News Now. “That day, I made a terrible decision. The decision to get behind the wheel was a total act of selfishness, and something I regret and I’m ashamed of every day. "

REQUEST DENIED: A tearful Thomas Stein pleaded with the judge for permission to hug his family one last time before being taken into custody during a dramatic sentencing hearing.



Stein, who apologized for his involvement in the tragic death of 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller,… pic.twitter.com/uVgY2UyvXb — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) July 10, 2026





He added: “I regret the fact that I would impact innocent people who never deserved to go through what they did. I regret the burden I placed on my family, who have always been there supporting me.

“I know me saying an apology will never fix or undo what happened, but regardless of that, I want to apologize for my actions that night.”

Ultimately, Lee County Judge Nick Thompson, sentenced Stein to a lifetime in prison on one count of first-degree murder for the death of 15-year-old Rincon-Miller.

Per News Press, Judge Thompson allowed Stein to have a 15-year review after starting his sentence, and to serve a consecutive 45-year sentence for the armed robbery charges.

This means that after 15 years, if the court decides that Stein has been rehabilitated, his sentence can be changed.

However, he’ll still have to serve the armed robbery charges.