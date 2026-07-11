South Africa World Cup soccer player Jayden Adams has died aged 25

A South African midfielder has died just weeks after playing for his country in the World Cup.

Jayden Adams, who played in all three of South Africa's group stage games, has sadly passed away at the age of 25.

The police in South Africa say an investigation has been opened after the body of a 25-year-old man was found in a home in at a house in Schotsche Kloof, central Cape Town on Saturday, the BBC reports.

His cause of death has not yet been confirmed, the South Africa minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie said.

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He also asked that members of the public 'refrain from speculation' surrounding the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder's death.

"It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams," McKenzie added.

Jayden Adams has passed away, age 25 (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

"South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his team-mates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international."

Adams' latest Instagram post came two weeks ago, in which he shared a series of photos of him on the pitch against Mexico, in which they won 2-0 in the World Cup group game.

Just yesterday, he had reposted a picture of himself and his girlfriend.

Fans have taken to the star's Instagram to pen tributes, with one writing: "Rest in Peace.Your memory will live on forever. Deepest condolences to the family, friends, and everyone affected by this heartbreaking loss," said one.

Another wrote: "My deepest condolences to Adam's family, friends, teammates, and everyone who loved him. It's truly heartbreaking to read news like this."

The South African Football Players Union also paid tribute, writing: “The SAFPU is devastated by the untimely passing of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder, Jayden Adams.

The 25-year-old lost his grandmother while playing in the World Cup (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“Jayden had only recently represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, carrying the hopes of the nation with pride, courage, and distinction.

“His passing is an immeasurable loss to his family, teammates, clubs, the football fraternity and country at large," the statement continued.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Adams family, Mamelodi Sundowns, Stellenbosch FC, Bafana Bafana and all those whose lives he touched."

Adams' death comes just weeks after the death of his grandmother, which reportedly happened hours before South Africa played against Czechia, in which they drew 1-1.

Adams started the match, although he was taken off during half-time.







