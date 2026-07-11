South Africa World Cup soccer player Jayden Adams has died aged 25
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South Africa World Cup soccer player Jayden Adams has died aged 25

The player was on the pitch just weeks ago

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Topics: Football, World Cup

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh