The reason World Cup players are modifying their socks has been revealed, as the unusual trend continues to spark speculation online.

If you've been watching this year's history-making tournament, then you may have noticed some bizarre details in the player's kits.

From cutting the back of their soccer cleats, to all wearing the exact same color shoes, there's been some unusual sights in this year's World Cup.

But eagle-eyed fans have now spotted several athletes cutting holes in their socks, after being specifically designed to fit tightly.

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Wired reported that the socks help to keep shin guards in place while supporting the ankle, foot arch, and calf during the intense games.

They are also equipped to manage moisture, and reduce foot movement inside the cleat.

But despite the lengthy design process, ensuring the socks are created with peak athletic performance in mind, many players feel the socks are extremely restrictive.

They have reported that the tight fit of the clothing can cause tingling or numbness during matches, which can be highly distracting during some of the most important games of their careers.

Some of England's most high-profile players have chosen to cut holes their socks. (Lars Baron/Getty Images)

But to counter the uncomfortable sensation, many have found that slicing the back of the socks open 'releases tension'.

Speaking with The Athletic in 2023, former West Ham United striker Frank Nouble said: "You look good, you feel good, you play good. It’s always about being as comfy as possible on the pitch."

However, many experts have argued that there is limited scientific evidence to suggest that the modification actually results the desired effect.

Dr Raj Brar, from 3CB Performance, told Tifo Football: "One way of medically reducing pressure on the calves is the opposite of cutting holes in them, through using higher-pressure compression socks in between games as a recovery measure.

Despite the popularity of the trend, there is little scientific evidence to support the theory. (Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

"That will increase circulation and reduce swelling to varying degrees based on the level of pressure (tightness) of the sock."

He added: "Besides, soccer players get more than enough activity through their calves to not worry about circulation and swelling pooling up."

Numerous high-profile athletes, including England's Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka, have been spotted with the holes.

Former England and Manchester United defender Gary Neville also questioned the trend, as he said on the Stick to Football podcast: "They have about 400 pairs of boots, they have everything made to measure.

"I’m not having that Nike or a sponsor of a kit don’t make them a slightly bigger pair of socks."