If you've noticed every player at the World Cup wearing pink boots - your eyes are not deceiving you. But experts are saying the bold move could actually be a 'disaster'.

The World Cup has been full of memorable moments - from stunning upsets and last-gasp winners, to controversial VAR decisions and extra-time drama.

Trump himself has been at the center of one of the World Cup's biggest scandals, after reportedly helping USA soccer star Folarin Balogun avoid a one-match suspension following his red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

But eagle-eyed fans have noticed one unusual detail that has nothing to do with the action on the pitch - almost every player appears to be wearing bright pink soccer boots.

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But the sea of pink isn't a coincidence. It all comes down to the world's three biggest football boot manufacturers - Nike, Adidas and Puma - who have supplied boots to the majority of players competing at the tournament.

Players in the 2026 World Cup are all seemingly wearing the same color boots. (Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Ahead of the games, each of the three brands unveiled its latest boot collection – and coincidentally, the big three all landed on almost exactly the same look.

Nike released its 'Breakout Pack', as Adidas introduced the 'Road to Glory Pack' in its striking 'Solar Turbo' colourway, and Puma launched the 'Showtime Pack', featuring a vibrant 'Poison Pink' gradient.

But according to experts, the shocking pink palette is actually proved to be a marketing 'disaster' for the brands.

Sneaker enthusiast Solesavvy noted that 'no one is standing out this year'.

Posting to Instagram, they wrote: "Historically World Cup collections were themed around just cities and counties, using patterns and colors connected to local culture.

"This year every brand seems to have read the same 2025 trend report about pink being the 'it' color for spring/summer ‘26."

The Business Standard also reported that the decision wasn't just a fashion statement – it's also rooted in science.

It's not just a fashion statement. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Pink sits opposite green on the colour wheel, creating a strong contrast against the grass that makes the boots much easier to spot during a match.

And it's also far from a last-minute decision, as brands begin designing their World Cup boot collections as much as two years before the tournament.

New rules for the FIFA World Cup 2026

This year, there’s been a whole host of rule changes, many of which are designed to speed up the game and penalize players who drag things out. Some of the new regulations are likely to prove controversial.

10-second substitution

Subbed players now have to get a move on and leave the pitch within ten seconds by the nearest exit point. If they haven’t, their replacement will get held up by one minute until the next stoppage of play, and until then, their side will have to play with 10 men.

5-second throw-ins and goal kicks

If a referee thinks a player is taking too long for a throw-in or goal kick, they’ll start a five-second countdown, by which time the ball needs to be back in play. If it’s not, for throw-ins the opposing team will get their own throw-in, or for a goal kick the other side gets a corner.

Injured players to remain off the pitch for one minute

An injured player treated by medical staff off-field has to stay off the pitch for one minute, leaving their side with just 10 players.

More VAR

VAR can now be used to review an incorrectly awarded corner kick; second yellow cards resulting in a red card; when a player is incorrectly awarded a yellow or red card for another player’s actions; and any attacking fouls that occur before the ball is in play.

Players can’t cover their mouths

Players who cover their mouths in confrontational situations will be handed a red card. It’s believed players might cover their mouths to guard against lip readers while racially abusing other players, which some suspect has happened in the past.

Red cards for players leaving the pitch

Any player who leaves the pitch in protest over a referee’s decision will be handed a red card, and if a team walks off and causes a match to be abandoned, they’ll forfeit the game.