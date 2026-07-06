A new drug that people have been using for weight loss, despite it not being approved for use, is being called out for its potential fatal impact on some users.

The medication, which is currently in its third stage of clinical trials, has been noted to contain ‘impurities’, to which the effects aren’t fully known regarding how it interacts with the human body.

This is where the risk comes from, and it has had startling impacts.

In one instance, the Daily Mail reported man died due to complications after bringing the drug, and a handful of people have also been treated in hospital in Australia after getting their hands on the drug.

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The manufacturer’s website states that Reta is available to trial participants, but others have been able to procure some by illegal means.

Retatrutide comes with a range of side effects, stopping it from being progressed at its trials (Getty Stock Images)

While those referenced trials have been positive, apparently, they have yet to move from the third stage because of the side effects reported by users, said Courtney Younglove, MD, founder and medical director of Heartland Weight Loss in Overland Park, Kansas.

The doctor explained that this is essentially an experiment, with human lab rats.

“What’s happening now is a huge, unregulated human experiment,” she told Medscape Medical News. “Yes, we know retatrutide works to cause weight loss, but the more important data — who are the best candidates, what dose(s) do we use, how to titrate them, what adverse effects to watch for — we don’t know.”

While it’s not known just the scale of the side effects, a study of self-reported side effects among Reddit users found that 57.6 per cent of the 13,589 individuals has at lease one side effect.

Mainly, it involved things like appetite increase, fatigue, nausea, cravings, increased energy, insomnia, and elevated heart rate.

Because it hasn’t been approved by health officials, it’s a huge risk to decide to take it.

Officials in Australia put out an urgent health warning after six people were hospitalized with acute liver damage after taking the drug.

It isn't approved for weight loss use yet (Getty Stock Images)

Acute liver damage can be fatal, with it requiring urgent intervention, and in some cases, a liver transplant.

Naveed Sattar, professor of cardiometabolic medicine at the University of Glasgow, has also warned of the potential access people have thanks to retatrutide being sold on the black market.

The expert said: "No one in the UK should be on a drug that is not licensed or has not been approved by MHRA.

"People need to be very wary of something that's been sold to them called retatrutide because it is likely not retatrutide.

"They could be injecting into their body any substance that could potentially cause them harm.

"I would urge people not to buy things that are not licensed and not from proper manufacturers. Otherwise, you could be putting yourself into harm's way."

The website for Reta reveals the risks involved, which explains it isn’t available legally for purchase: "Retatrutide is an investigational molecule available only to participants in Lilly's clinical trials, where its safety and efficacy are still being evaluated. It has not been approved by any regulatory agency, and no one should take anything claiming to be retatrutide outside of a Lilly-sponsored clinical trial.

"Illicit retatrutide products may contain unknown ingredients, harmful contaminants and impurities."

UNILAD reached out to retatrutide maufacturers, Eli Lilly for comment.