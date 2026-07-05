An unapproved weight loss drugs has been found to potentially cause some unwanted symptoms in users who take it, after news confirms a man has died.

Weight loss by medication is the latest popular method for many hoping to drop a size or two.

But while some have come onto the market via regulated means, others have slipped through the cracks,.

If you are considering taking weight loss drugs, making sure they were created for the use of weight loss is pretty important.

Advert

Because if not, you don’t know what you’re in for or what it could impact inside of your body outside of propping pounds.

For example, Retatrutide - which is manufactured by Eli Lilly - is only in its clinical trials stage and has not been approved for use for losing weight.

Retatrutide is not approved for weight loss (Photo by Vincent Alban/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

But that doesn’t stop people from trying to use it for that reason anyway.

The manufacturer’s website states of the drug: "Retatrutide is an investigational molecule available only to participants in Lilly's clinical trials, where its safety and efficacy are still being evaluated. It has not been approved by any regulatory agency, and no one should take anything claiming to be retatrutide outside of a Lilly-sponsored clinical trial.

"Illicit retatrutide products may contain unknown ingredients, harmful contaminants and impurities."

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have already noted there are several suspected retatrutide side effects such as nausea and sickness, but there’s one that isn’t on the list which might surprise you: falling out of love.

That's right, apparently, it could end your relationship due to a side effect known as 'emotional flatness', per experts.

The term has been floating around on TikTok after users self-reported feeling like they had lost their love for things, and people, after embarking on their retatrutide experiment.

One commenter even wrote how they had 'stopped food craving and lusting as well'.

Another called themselves ‘unbothered by 99% of everything’.

But do peptides stop you falling in love?

According to some research, it might.

It could make users fall out of love (Getty Stock Images)

That’s because drugs like retatrutide targets the mesolimbic system, stopping your reward portion of your brain.

But neuroscientist Paul Kenny, from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, in New York, said the data on this is only starting.

He told the Guardian: “We still know very little about what GLP-1 does in the brain.”

“Chemically, the effects may vary among different patient groups, but there’s also a dopaminergic component: dopamine, a hormone released in the brain in response to stimuli, may decrease when using these peptides. This creates challenges related to desire and sexual attraction, potentially impacting overall sexual function,” he explained. “Oestrogen is a key sex hormone, so taking GLP-1s might disrupt its balance, which can lead to emotional disturbances. This issue appears to be more pronounced in women using these peptides.”

In light of the drug being used by more and more people, the Daily Mail recently reported that a man in his 30s in the UK had died after taking the drug due to complications.

UNILAD previously reached out to Eli Lilly for comment.