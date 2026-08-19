Biological parents make new legal move against surrogate who refused to abort their baby
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Biological parents make new legal move against surrogate who refused to abort their baby

McKenna West’s surrogacy battle has already sparked a bitter fight over custody and medical care

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Topics: US News, News, Parenting

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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