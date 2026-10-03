Trump posts Senator's personal cellphone number after he opposed daylight savings bill

President Donald Trump has publicly shared what he says is Republican senator Tom Cotton's cellphone number, urging Americans to give him a call.

Trump took to his Truth Social account to post a rant about Cotton, after he had opposed the The Sunshine Protection Act.

The act is a proposed federal law that would make daylight saving time permanent, meaning the clocks wouldn't change twice per year, as they do now.

However, Trump claimed that Cotton is the one 'stopping the Bill' in the lengthy social media post which he 'leaked his cellphone number.'

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"Everybody in Arkansas, Tom Cotton, a friend of mine, is holding up a very important Bill. It's called, 'The Sunshine Protection Act' or, 'We Don't Want to Change Our Clocks Twice a Year Act,'" he began.

"For some reason, Tom is stopping the Bill and, in the Senate, it's very easy to do, it only takes one. It should pass overwhelmingly, in a Bipartisan fashion. So, everyone in Arkansas, a State I love, and won 3 times, the last by 34 points, tell Tom to GET IT DONE!"

Trump seemingly leaked Cotton's number on Truth Social (Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Although many may have expected the president to stop there - he didn't.

He claimed that 'nobody wants to spend their precious time running all over the place, turning Clocks back twice a year,' adding that 'having sunshine in the afternoon is better than early in the morning!'

After a lengthy post listing all the benefits, Trump asked 'the Great People of Arkansa' to 'let your Senator know it would be a GREAT Bipartisan WIN for the United States Senate, and for America.'

He then told citizens to 'call Tom on his cellphone' before leaking a number, which he claimed was his.

"Thank you for your attention to this matter," he concluded the post, before signing off: "President DONALD J. TRUMP."

UNILAD has contacted Tom Cotton's representatives for comment.

Despite Trump's many arguments for the cause, Cotton has argued that both commuters and children could face greater risks in the winter months.

The clocks are set to go back on November 1, at 2 a.m. local time.

Trump is in favor of the The Sunshine Protection Act (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The clocks will move back to 1 a.m., meaning on that night, Americans will get one hour extra sleep, or an hour extra at their Halloween parties. However, when this happens, it means the sun will set earlier during the cold winter months.

The act passed the house in July, however, is currently being held up in the Senate.

Unfortunately though, the Senate are on recess, and aren't scheduled to return until Nov. 6.

Two states stay on standard time all year round

Not evey state observes daylight saving.

In fact, Hawaii and most of Arizona stay on standard time all year round.

Despite this, Navajo Nation does observe daylight saving.

There also five U.S. territories that do not observe daylight saving time.

These include: American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.



























