Trump posts Senator's personal cellphone number after he opposed daylight savings bill
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Trump posts Senator's personal cellphone number after he opposed daylight savings bill

The president told the people of Arkansa to 'give Tom Cotton a call'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Truth Social, Arkansas

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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