Various police departments have issued a warning ahead of the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 on Thursday (November 19).

The 13-year long wait for GTA 6 is finally over, with a number of countries now playing Rockstar's latest hit before the US gets to join the party in the coming hours.

The game, which received a 10/10 in GAMINGbible’s GTA 6 review, is tipped to change the gaming industry forever as fans delve into this year's biggest title.

Ahead of players jumping in America jumping into Vice City, a fictional version of Miami, multiple police departments have issued a warning about extending the gameplay into the real world.

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The Atlanta Police Department took to X and penned: "Don’t confuse virtual entertainment with real-life decisions. Drunk driving, reckless driving, auto theft and violence have real consequences.

GTA 6 is finally here, though police departments are issuing warnings (Rockstar Games)

"Keep it in the game. Don’t bring it to our streets."

Meanwhile, police in Guernsey, have issued a warning to parents playing the game and the impact it could have on their children.

Laura Simpson, digital safety lead for Guernsey Police, said: "There is a lot of blood and gore, but also things such as decapitations and unhealthy relationships.

"With stuff like that people go 'oh yeah', but it's some of those depictions that can be the most damaging.

"If they are learning [from GTA 6] what a relationship could look like then some of these ideas can be more damaging to their future partnerships."

Derbyshire Police took a different approach to mark the release of GTA 6 as they posted a now viral video of a black van driving dangerously before being pulled over by the police.

"Could’ve just waited a few more weeks for GTA 6 to drop… now Jack’s in prison for release day," the force wrote in the caption.

"Thirteen years is a long time to wait for the game, but nothing excuses driving like this in real life."

On the other hand, The Greensboro Police Department in North Carolina have been counting down the days to the next GTA game, as they added: "GTA 6 needs to hurry up and get here so y'all can stay at home and let us catch a break."

GTA 6 is expected to make billions of dollars, with Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, the parent company that owns Rockstar, describing the game as 'groundbreaking, blockbuster entertainment experience that exceeds audience expectations'.

Where to order GTA 6:

Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/Grand-Theft-Auto-VI-PlayStation-Playable/dp/B0H6K928WL/?tag=unilad-20

Walmart - https://go.skimresources.com?id=144000X1792316&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGrand-Theft-Auto-VI-Xbox-Series-X-S-Game-Code-In-Box-Delivers-11-12-26-Playable-11-19-26%2F20459958275%3FclassType%3DREGULAR%26athbdg%3DL1600&xcust=Uni-38