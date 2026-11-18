A five-year-old British boy used the viral '6-7' craze to save his mother's life after he found her unresponsive last month.

Spencer Payne is being labeled a hero after calling 999 on October 5 after finding Stephanie, 34, unconscious in their Wellington, Shropshire, home.

The youngster and his mom appeared on ITV's This Morning on Wednesday (November 18), with hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shepard heaping praise on Spencer for his life-saving actions.

Stephanie revealed on the show that she woke up with a sore throat that morning but 'didn't give it much thought'.

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She later collected Spencer and the five-year-old's sister from nursery and school, before she relaxed on the sofa because she felt unwell.

Stephanie and Spencer appeared on This Morning (ITV)

"I said to Spencer I didn't feel well and I lied on the sofa. And when I came to, there were two paramedics there. That's all I remember," Stephanie said.

Spencer calmly followed what his parents had taught him to do in the event of an emergency and called 999.

He ultimately remembered his house number, 67, due to the viral '6-7' meme.

As such, the paramedics were able to locate the house more quickly, with Stephanie revealing on This Morning that her prognosis 'could have been a lot worse' had her young son not intervened.

The 34-year-old was treated for meningitis after being admitted to hospital, but has thankfully now returned home to her young family.

The '6-7' trend, which involves a hand gesture school teachers became well and truly sick off, took over the internet in 2025.

TikTok’s self-proclaimed 'OG Student Translator', Mr. Lindsay, detailed the struggles it brought to classrooms, explaining that kids would reply 'six, seven' to absolutely anything.

“So, all of this to say, ‘six seven’ is just a reference to a meme,” the teacher said in a video. “There’s no real meaning to it. It is a number that is fun to say… with the hand motions, and it just doesn’t mean anything.”

But for Stephanie, the viral meme has literally became a life-saver, as she explained on This Morning that she is 'incredibly proud' of Spencer.

"I am so incredibly proud of everything he did that day. To look after his little sister, to remember what I taught him and then to follow through. I am so proud," she added.

The interview concluded with Spencer being gifted some lego for his heroic efforts.