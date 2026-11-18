President Trump's popularity continued to decline as the midterms approached – but he's not the least favorite US leader of the last 25 years.

The United States has had four presidents over the last 25 years: two Democrats, Joe Biden and Barack Obama, and two Republicans, George W. Bush and Donald Trump.

All except Biden served, or are serving two terms, and it seems his shorter leadership may have caused a dip in his popularity as a new poll shows he's the least popular of the four among the American public.

The Politico poll, which surveyed 2,000 American adults online asked them to rank the last four presidents from their favorite, to least favorite.

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Obama came out on top, with Trump taking the second spot, despite his low approval ratings.

Joe Biden was ranked America's 'least favorite' president over the past 25 years (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

America's favorite presidents from the last 25 years, ranked

Barack Obama - 51% Donald Trump - 28% George W. Bush - 16% Joe Biden - 5%

Despite Biden being ranked first by the least amount of people – it was Trump who had the most votes for America's least popular president.

52% of those surveyed ranked Trump in 4th place, while only 34% placed Biden in fourth place.

8% said Obama was their least favorite, with Bush only receiving 7% of the least favorite vote.

In conclusion, over half of Americans ranked Trump as their least favorite president over the last 25 years, while over half rank Obama as their favorite.

Obama was ranked favorite by over half of Americans (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Donald Trump's approval rating 'holding near record low'

At the time of writing, Trump's approval rating is close to the lowest point in his presidency, surveys say.

The POTUS' approval rating stands at 32 percent, the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll shows. The poll also shows that as many as 66 percent of Americans do not approve of his job performance as president. However, following the midterms, the 80-year-old claimed that his approval rating was '99 percent'.

During an interview on the Straight Shooter with Stephen A podcast, Trump claimed that 'people aren't in love with the Democrats'.

“Your approval rating is lower than the Democrats," Smith told Trump. However, the president cited an Elon University poll that reportedly showed he had a 99% approval rating among Republicans. He then claimed it was higher than former Republican presidents Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan.