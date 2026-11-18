It's been a tough week for US tech, after a run of back-to-back outages has taken down Microsoft, several major banks and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has now addressed concerns that hackers are behind them.

Speaking to reporters in the Philipines on Tuesday, he said there is 'no indication' the disruptions are the results of cyberattacks, or they share a single cause.

"I want to make very clear: we have zero evidence whatsoever. We have no indication, no evidence, and no reason to believe at all that any of these incidents are related to each other," he said.

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Rubio specifically dismissed any link between them: "In essence, the Microsoft incident has nothing to do with what we saw with the FAA. The FAA has nothing to do with what we saw with the banks a few days ago."

Marco Rubio spoke to reporters in the Philippines on Tuesday about a run of tech outages in the US. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

The secretary of State, who also serves as president Trump's national security advisor, further insisted there is ‘zero evidence or any reason to believe that any of these isolated or individual instances have anything to do with nefarious actors, with cyber hackers, with criminals, with another nation state, with a malign actor of any kind’.

Rubio acknowledges that the back-to-back-to-back outages have put some Americans on edge.

He reiterated that "each of them are distinct and they are different in their causation."

He noted that in 'some cases' the reason system went down is known but 'highly technical'.

Of potential cyberattacks, he said: "We take these things very seriously," adding 'We're always on the lookout'.

Rubio was asked by reporters if artificial intelligence was potentially behind some of the outages.

Marco Rubio was speaking at a conference in the Philippines (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

He shared how an expert had described the situation to him: "Sometimes, when you are going in to fix the system because you've identified a vulnerability, it creates a short-term disruption in the way the system works."

He added: "I don't want to speculate on it because again, every one of these instances is distinct and unique."

Other senior officials have also weighed in to calm public anxiety.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton stated the disruptions are 'not a cyberattack' or a coordinated state effort, attributing them instead to routine updates and patches.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance advised that while Americans do not need to stockpile supplies, they should be prepared for the worst outcomes.

Is there a dirty bomb threat to Washington, DC?

Rubio was also asked about a CNN report indicating that US intelligence officials have heard chatter about a possible Iranian plot to detonate a so-called ‘dirty bomb’ in Washington, DC.

"I do not think there is any imminent threat," he said, while acknowledging that the Iranian regime has long committed and called for violent acts against Americans.